NFL Trade Rumors: 5 trades that could take the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs in 2021

The Cincinnati Bengals have not been to the NFL playoffs since the 2015-2016 NFL season. In fact, Cincinnati has not won an actual playoff game since the 1990 NFL playoffs. The Bengals have a record of 0-7 in their last seven playoff games, though they made the playoffs several times in the 2010s.

With a lot of talent being moved during the 2021 NFL offseason, could the Bengals get into the trade business? The Cleveland Browns broke their postseason drought last season by transforming their roster.

The Bengals could aim to become the next Ohio team to break their drought in 2021. If the Bengals do end up getting involved in trade talks, these five players could help them get back to the playoffs.

5) NFL Trade Rumors: The Cincinnati Bengals trade for Adam Thielen

Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

The Cincinnati Bengals should prioritize the wide receiver position this offseason. With A.J. Green most likely walking away in free agency, the Bengals will need to replace him. Adam Thielen could not only replace A.J. Green, but he would be an upgrade at the wide receiver position.

Adam Thielen has put together seven great seasons for the Minnesota Vikings. Let's take a look at how Thielen has been a top target for the Vikings over the past seven seasons.

Adam Thielen's Career Stats:

-- Receptions: 397

-- Receiving yards: 5,240 yards

-- Touchdowns: 29

Adam Thielen scored atleast 1 touchdown in 10 of 15 games in 2020 😤 pic.twitter.com/EsMxE6F47n — RotoUnderworld (@rotounderworld) March 7, 2021

The Minnesota Vikings have recently released Kyle Rudolph, and they are looking to get younger on offense. Adam Thielen will be 31 years old when the 2021-2022 NFL season begins. To acquire the veteran wideout, the Bengals will need to put together a trade package that looks a lot like this one.

-- Minnesota Vikings receive: Geno Atkins, a 2022 first-round draft pick, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick

-- Cincinnati Bengals receive: Adam Thielen and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick

4) NFL Trade Rumors: The Cincinnati Bengals trade for Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles have already traded away former starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Some rumors have suggested that Zach Ertz will be the next player to move. These reports are music to the Bengals' ears because they haven't had a star tight end since Tyler Eifert's 2015 season.

Ertz would give the Bengals another veteran receiving target for Joe Burrow. Ertz has put together a successful eeight-yearrun with the Philadelphia Eagles, and here's a look at how the Eagles tight end can bring a major boost at the tight end position.

Zach Ertz's Career Stats:

-- Receptions: 561

-- Receiving yards: 6,078 yards

-- Touchdowns: 36

The Eagles have been talking about trading Ertz since the 2020 NFL trade deadline. Ertz could give Burrow the boost he needs when it comes to a reliable tight end. If the Bengals want to land Zach Ertz through a trade, the package could look a lot like this one.

-- Philadelphia Eagles receive: A 2022 fourth-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2023 fourth-round pick

-- Cincinnati Bengals receive: Zach Ertz

3) NFL Trade Rumors: The Cincinnati Bengals trade for Von Miller

Denver Broncos LB Von Miller

Von Miller is one of the most interesting players who could be available during the 2021 NFL offseason. The Denver Broncos cannot decide on what they want to do with the veteran linebacker. It seems like Denver wants to keep Miller, but the team wants to keep him at a discounted price.

It wasn't too long ago that Von Miller won the Super Bowl 50 MVP award in the Broncos' victory over the Panthers. Miller has clearly been the centerpiece of the Broncos defense for the last nine seasons.

Von Miller's Career Stats:

-- Total tackles: 490

-- Quarterback hits: 216

-- Sacks: 106

-- Interceptions: 2

-- Touchdowns: 1

Von Miller could join the Cincinnati Bengals defense and pick up the role he played in Denver. The Bengals can play him at either right or left outside linebacker. Though he'll be coming off a major injury, Miller is still a quality player, so a trade would be fairly expensive. If the Bengals want to land the veteran linebacker, their package will need to look a lot like this one.

-- Denver Broncos receive: A 2022 third-round draft pick, a 2023 second-round draft pick, and a 2023 fifth-round draft pick

-- Cincinnati Bengals receive: Von Miller and a 2023 fourth-round draft pick

2) NFL Trade Rumors: The Cincinnati Bengals trade for Quinnen Williams

New York Jets Edge rusher Quinnen Williams

With the New York Jets hiring a former defensive coordinator as their new head coach, it may take a big trade for the Bengals to land Quinnen Williams. He's only 23 years old, and he has a lot of football left. Still, the Bengals need a good edge rusher, so they should do what needs to be done to land Williams.

Quinnen Williams with the counter hump. @QuinnenWilliams feels the center engage & takes advantage of his aggressiveness. Gets pressure on the QB. Always be rushing! #passrush #nyjets pic.twitter.com/v6jZJEE3oS — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) March 4, 2021

The Cincinnati Bengals finished last in the NFL in sacks last season. Cincinnati only produced 17 sacks, so landing an exemplary pass rusher will work miracles for their defense. Let's take a look at how Quinnen Williams has helped the New York Jets defense.

Quinnen Williams Career Stats:

-- Total tackles: 83

-- Quaterback hits: 20

-- Sacks: 9.5

Quinnen Williams has registered 9.5 sacks over his two seasons with the Jets. His best year came during the 2020-2021 NFL season, where he registered seven sacks. If the Cincinnati Bengals want to add Williams to their defensive front, they need to offer a package similiar to this one.

-- New York Jets receive: A 2021 second-round draft pick, a 2022 second-round draft pick, and a 2023 first-round draft pick

-- Cincinnati Bengals receive: Quinnen Williams and a 2022 third-round draft pick

1) NFL Trade Rumors: Cincinnati Bengals trade for Michael Gallup

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly want to move wide receiver Michael Gallup, and he could give the Cincinnati Bengals another young wide receiver. Gallup would be an intriguing weapon for Joe Burrow, and he would surely help the young quarterback's development. If the Bengals can land Gallup, draft a wide receiver, and sign one during free agency, they might be set for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Gallup has put together three successful seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as the team's number two option behind Amari Cooper.

Michael Gallup's Career Stats:

-- Receptions: 158

-- Receiving yards: 2,457 yards

-- Touchdowns: 13

Gallup has big play potential, and once he gets into space, he has the ability to separate himself from the defense. His best season with the Cowboys came in 2019, as he recorded 66 receptions, 1,107 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. If the Cincinnnati Bengals want to land Gallup, they will have to put together a hefty trade package that might look like this:

-- Dallas Cowboys receive: Geno Atkins, a 2021 second-round draft pick, and a 2022 third- round draft pick

-- Cincinnati Bengals receive: Michael Gallup