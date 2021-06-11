NFL Trade Rumors: Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers' 'beef' down to 2 reasons, explains James Jones

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones has let the cat out of the bag when it comes to the Green Bay Packers-Aaron Rodgers situation.

The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers is rocky because of disagreements between Rodgers and General Manager Brian Gutekunst over where the franchise is heading. Rodgers has made it clear that he will not return to the Packers unless Gutekunst is fired. The Packers ownership has disregarded Rodgers' statement and are keeping the GM.

When this situation became public, it was only a matter of time before someone explained the details of the feud. The Packers are keeping a tight lid on the situation and remain firm on their decision. Aaron Rodgers has only done one interview since this became public, and that was with Kenny Mayne.

During the interview, Rodgers dropped hints about why he wasn't happy in Green Bay. Instead of revealing the actual reason why he's not pleased, Aaron Rodgers has turned to an old friend to be his spokesman. James Jones hasn't held his tongue, and during an interview with Colin Cowherd, James Jones mentioned two main issues between the Packers and Rodgers.

What are the two reasons behind the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers drama?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Reason #1: Private phone conversation Aaron Rodgers had with an anonymous individual

James Jones mentioned that the Rodgers-Packers problems are because of a private conversation that Rodgers had with someone. Jones told Cowherd that he couldn't share the details because it was a private conversation.

“I’ll stand on the f---ing, excuse me, I’ll stand on the mountain and scream on the mountaintop that I've got his back.”



Davante Adams talked about his connection with Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/pAEyoQMBZ1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers beat writer Tyler Dunne caught up with a source close to the Packers. Later, Dunne had this to say about the phone call between Mark Murphy and Aaron Rodgers.

"The source close to the team says Murphy called Rodgers to tell him who they were going with. He didn't ask for permission -- he told him who the choice was. There was a brief pause on the other end of the phone before Rodgers eventually spoke. Murphy made it clear that Rodgers would need to accept coaching. Murphy told Rodgers, 'Don't be the problem.'"

The conversation between Mike Murphy and Aaron Rodgers was about the Green Bay Packers hiring Matt LaFleur. Green Bay hiring Matt LaFleur was not a problem for Rodgers. But it was rather the way that Mark Murphy approached the conversation.

Reason #2: Green Bay Packers approached Rodgers and informed him that they're going to trade him over the off-season

Aaron Rodgers has heard his name a lot in the trade rumor market. It makes sense as to why that has happened. Before the 2021 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers called about trading for Aaron Rodgers.

Out of all of the recent quotes from Packers players and coaches on Aaron Rodgers—Devin Funchess stood out to me the most pic.twitter.com/P7qJQxr9HD — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) June 8, 2021

According to ESPN's Trey Wingo, he spoke with anonymous sources about the Rodgers-Packers situation. The sources told Wingo why Rodgers wasn't happy. Trey Wingo posted this statement on his Twitter account after receiving the information.

"The Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the off season, then backed off. It's been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team, 'Trade or no trade I'm not coming back.'"

It's all coming to the surface, and it seems like Aaron Rodgers has every right to be upset with the Packers.

Will Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers drama finally end?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers-Aaron Rodgers drama has now turned into a he-said-she-said situation. It's in the best interest of both sides to part ways. The Packers and Rodgers both need to swallow their pride and end their relationship while they still can.

