NFL Trade Rumors: Are the 49ers making Jimmy Garoppolo untouchable?

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly asking for a first-round pick for QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. Teams interested in acquiring the QB will likely be put off by the 49ers' steep asking price.

Since being drafted in 2014 by the New England Patriots, Garoppolo has played more than six games only once in seven seasons. The 29-year-old played in all 16 games of the 2019 NFL season and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl where they were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs. The QB played just six games last season before an injury ended his campaign.

The 49ers are likely asking a steep price for Jimmy Garoppolo to fend off potential suitors. But the big question is, what exactly are the 49ers plans in the long-term?

NFL Trade Rumors: What are the 49ers planning by asking for a first-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo?

The 49ers traded up to the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. All the signs point to the team selecting one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft.

Or is that what they want everyone to think? Are the 49ers about to use the pick to draft a wide receiver? Probably not.

The #49ers are asking for a 1st-round pick in a trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. [@MikeGiardi] pic.twitter.com/xk1fpqbMoT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 2, 2021

Asking for a first-round pick for Garoppolo almost guarantees that no NFL franchise will call to enquire about the QB. The 49ers probably want to ensure that they keep the veteran around for at least another season even if they pick a QB with the third overall pick in the NFL draft.

49ers now square in the QB mix, but are holding on to Jimmy Garoppolo and have no plans to trade him, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

The 49ers' asking price is perhaps an indicator that they're sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco is likely to miss out on Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. They probably feel that either one of Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones isn't ready to step in as the starter in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

The 49ers have a talented roster and a decent haul of picks in the 2021 NFL draft. Head coach Kyle Shanahan probably wants to have another go at winning the Super Bowl with the current core of players. Handing the keys to his offense to a rookie QB may not be ideal in the team's quest for a Lombardi Trophy.

The San Francisco 49ers will still likely use the third overall pick to draft a QB but will retain Garoppolo as a starter for at least the start of next season.