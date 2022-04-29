NFL Trade Rumors: Baker Mayfield drawing strong trade interest

Baker Mayfield, in a wild and shocking offseason that continues well into the draft, is still garnering interest from multiple NFL teams. Chief among them are the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks.

The former number one overall pick has made it clear that he’s not happy in Cleveland. Always one to wear his emotions on his sleeve, the jilted quarterback has posted his feelings on social media and has spoken his mind in interviews. He no longer wants to be a part of the Cleveland Browns franchise.

This desire to move was amplified by the public interest the Browns showed in signing Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is on the team, Mayfield is more eager than ever to move to a different city. If it were up to him, he’d be an Indianapolis Colt right now. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out that way.

There are a couple of teams with vacancies at the quarterback position who may be interested in his services.

The Seattle Seahawks decided to part ways with Russell Wilson this offseason, sending the elusive quarterback to the Denver Broncos. One of the players they received in return, Drew Lock, is in no way a replacement for Wilson. Mayfield may not be that guy either, but he’s got more experience and a better record than Lock and could offer the Seahawks a better chance at winning.

Whist team offer Mayfield the best chance to thrive?

The Carolina Panthers moved on from Cam Newton two seasons ago and eventually landed former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. Although Darnold started strong last season, injuries sidelined him and the Panthers returned to Cam Newton. Newton alas. only proved that the one-time MVP has faded as his career went along.

Mayfield would be a clear step up for either team. With a steady coaching staff and weapons around him, he may prove to be an asset. The Panthers in particular seem to be a prime landing spot, with Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey complimenting a new quarterback. Then again, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf could be even more beneficial to Mayfield’s stats.

The NFL’s wild ride continues in the draft. The pieces continue to fall into place. Where does Baker Mayfield fit in? So far, it's hard to say. Should the Browns decide to keep him, the clear rift in place between the quarterback and the front office would have to be repaired. At this point it looks unlikely.

