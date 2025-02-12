NFL trade rumors: Bears could bring $4,500,000 QB to help Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are looking to take that next step as a franchise and hoping to see more success in the second year of Caleb Williams. There is a new coach in Ben Johnson, who is calling the shots, and making sure the offense will be better is something that this team needs.

Williams went through some growing pains last season, as his 46.7 QBR was 28th in the NFL. He completed 351-of-562 (62.5%) of his passes for 3,541 yards with 20 passing touchdowns to six interceptions while also running 81 times for 489 yards (6.0 yards per carry). However, he failed to have a veteran quarterback on the roster who could guide and help him prepare for the NFL.

Bleacher Report suggested that the Bears bring in a veteran backup quarterback to help with experience in the quarterback room, as current backup Tyson Bagent does not have that. One name they floated was former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, who was with the Indianapolis Colts last season for just $4.5 million.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adding a veteran backup quarterback will certainly help Williams, as it also gives him a sense of competition as well. It will be interesting to see how he goes forward if this move happens.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

What do the Chicago Bears do this offseason?

With the new coaching staff happening for the Chicago Bears, the roster will be significant. The big move they need to make is to improve on the offensive line, as their center and both starting guards are unrestricted free agents. The Bears can attack that in the NFL draft or even sign some players to address the issues in free agency.

Another need is to improve at the running back position to open the playbook up, as they finished 25th in the league last year with just 102.0 rushing yards per game.

They still have D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson under contract, but getting one of the talented backs in the NFL draft could be the difference in unlocking this offense, similar to what the Detroit Lions have with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.