NFL Trade Rumors: Bills nearly moved for Trey Lance before Cowboys' surprise trade 

Was Trey Lance traded to the Cowboys last night or was it all a fever dream?

It certainly appears that Jerry Jones decided to buy low on the San Francisco 49ers quarterback last night after Lance was demoted to QB3 by the franchise.

After Lance made it clear he wanted a trade away, the Cowboys decided to fork up a fourth-round pick to bring Trey Lance to Dallas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, it appears the Buffalo Bills were also finalists in the Trey Lance sweepstakes.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Per Mercury News' 49ers beat reporter Cam Inman, interest picked up for Lance on Thursday morning.

"The Bills and the Cowboys were the finalists, according to a team source," Inman wrote in his report.

The number two quarterback on the Bills' depth chart at the moment is Kyle Allen. Matt Barkley, 32, is currently QB3.

Why did the 49ers trade Trey Lance to the Cowboys?

In essence, 49ers GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan took a big swing and missed... spectacularly.

"We took a shot and it didn't work out. We own that. We take accountability for it. His story is still very much unwritten. I'm excited for Trey. Dallas stepped up and really wanted him," Lynch said on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

The Niners famously moved three first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up the board in the 2021 NFL Draft. While there was smoke that Kyle Shanahan would draft Mac Jones third overall out of Alabama, the franchise ultimately brought Lance to town.

Trey Lance's Cowboys salary: How much will Dallas' new QB be paid?

Per multiple reports, Lance's contract for the year will see him pocket $940,000 for the 2023 NFL season. That figure, however, will rise to $5.3 million in 2024, all of which is guaranteed.

The Cowboys will have the luxury of picking up his fifth-year option for 2025 at the end of this season, should they be enchanted by the former third overall pick.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 68 votes