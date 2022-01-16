NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson eyeing a move to Giants under one condition

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was one of the biggest headlines throughout the 2021 NFL regular season. With more than a dozen civil lawsuits for sexual assault against him, the Texans were looking to move on from him and several teams showed interest.

No one pulled the trigger on a trade for the quarterback during the regular season, but all signs point to a trade during the offseason. One possibility seems to be the New York Giants.

Deshaun Watson would prefer to play under Brian Flores

Deshaun Watson has expressed interest in playing for the New York Giants, but not for the reasons you may think. It is not so much the roster, as there is minimal superstar talent on the team, but more so for the market.

New York is one of the NFL's top markets and media mainstream. He is in need of a major overhaul to his brand should he be cleared of all charges. However, there is one major condition that could seal the deal for the quarterback: head coach Brian Flores.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report Don’t sleep on the prospect of Brian Flores to the #Giants . I’m told owner John Mara “respects and likes Flores” -- a Brooklyn native -- and that Flores would prioritize the G-Men job “at or near the top of his list,” per a source close to the situation. Don’t sleep on the prospect of Brian Flores to the #Giants. I’m told owner John Mara “respects and likes Flores” -- a Brooklyn native -- and that Flores would prioritize the G-Men job “at or near the top of his list,” per a source close to the situation. Developing story: Deshaun Watson and Brian Flores have been in constant communication trying to navigate a scenario where they go to the same team, per sources. Watson “trusts and likes” Flores and has been adamant internally that he’d like to play for him next season. twitter.com/schultz_report… Developing story: Deshaun Watson and Brian Flores have been in constant communication trying to navigate a scenario where they go to the same team, per sources. Watson “trusts and likes” Flores and has been adamant internally that he’d like to play for him next season. twitter.com/schultz_report…

Brian Flores was the head coach for the Miami Dolphins last year when Deshaun was heavily rumored to join them. Flores, in a surprise move, was let go by the Dolphins after a rather impressive season. Joe Judge was also fired from the New York Giants, freeing up the position for Flores, who seems to be a hot commodity this offseason.

Deshaun has expressed that he wants to play under Flores no matter where he ends up. Per sources close to the situation, Deshaun is said to "trust and like" Flores and that was the main reason behind having an interest in the Dolphins. The good news is that Flores is expected to end up with one of the quarterback-needy teams in the league, one being the Giants.

But recent rumors could provide a much easier scenario for Watson to unite with his top head coach candidate. The Texans seem to be one of the frontrunners to hire Flores, which could have Watson rethink his situation and want to stay with Houston.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter With Brian Flores out in Miami, the chances of the Dolphins pursuing or acquiring Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson are greatly diminished, if not gone, per sources. Flores had an interest in exploring a Watson deal, but others in organization, including owner Steven Ross, did not. With Brian Flores out in Miami, the chances of the Dolphins pursuing or acquiring Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson are greatly diminished, if not gone, per sources. Flores had an interest in exploring a Watson deal, but others in organization, including owner Steven Ross, did not.

Even if Flores did end up with the Giants, there is no guarantee that they would trade for Watson afterwards. Quarterback Daniel Jones' fate lies in the hands of whoever is the next general manager for the franchise.

If they decide to take the risk on Deshaun, New York does happen to have two picks in the top-ten picks, which would easily intice the Texans to get rid of their long-time quarterback and draft a new one. This will most likely remain as one of the major developing headlines over the course of the next few months.

Edited by David Nyland