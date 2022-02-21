NFL Trade Rumors: Texans trading Deshaun Watson is “inevitable”

Deshaun Watson hasn't played since the last week of the 2020 football season. More than a full calendar year later, the quarterback's future is still unknown. However, one analyst is confident that one thing will happen to him.

According to a tweet posted by Lance Zierlein, Mike Ginniti of Spotrac has gone on record, lumping Watson in with several other players whose futures will involve a trade.

Watson, Laremy Tunsil, and Brandin Cooks were all named as players whose trading looks to be "inevitable."

"The Watson trade, the Tunsil trade and probably a Brandin Cooks trade kind of looks inevitable right now," Ginnitti said on The Bench ESPN radio.

Where could Deshaun Watson end up?

While Watson is once again a prime candidate to be traded this offseason, his destinations have shifted under his feet. Teams that were steady at quarterback are now potential suitors, while teams that were in the quarterback market have found someone they're happy with.

Here are three teams the quarterback could land with.

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now officially without Ben Roethlisberger and should be looking for a quick solution to sidestep the trap that most teams fall into. If the team doesn't find a winning solution at quarterback this year, they could slip into moribund territory and get stuck near the bottom of the pecking order in the AFC.

Josh Carney @ByJoshCarney Looks like #Bills all-time great Jim Kelly had dinner in Pittsburgh last night with #Steelers legends Ben Roethlisberger and Merril Hoge. From Kelly’s IG. Looks like #Bills all-time great Jim Kelly had dinner in Pittsburgh last night with #Steelers legends Ben Roethlisberger and Merril Hoge. From Kelly’s IG. https://t.co/vLnCrejEmZ

With the free agent quarterback, the team could see an elevation from Roethlisberger's final campaign. Last season, Roethlisberger threw for 22 touchdowns and ten interceptions. In Watson's 2020 season, he threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

#2 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have a full roster a la the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pre-Brady. The team thinks that if they can drop a solid quarterback into their offense, they'll be right in the mix in the AFC West. Teddy Bridgewater, a quarterback obtained for a sixth-round pick, threw a career-high 18 touchdown passes in Denver despite not finishing the season.

With a new quarterback, the team could be the surprise package of 2022. Of course, questions remain about new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and his ability to lead a team to NFL success.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are in a rebuild and need a jumpstart. Head coach Matt Rhule needs to make significant strides in 2022 if he is to save his career. It would be smart for the team to do right by him and get the coach a quarterback that could provide the team with a real boost. With Brady retired, the only franchise quarterback left in the division is an aging Matt Ryan, who went 7-10 in 2021.

Put simply, the team has an opportunity to make a splash next season. Thanks to a weakened division, the Panthers could possibly win the NFC South with Watson's acquisition alone. The 26-year-old has the potential to become a franchise quarterback, and Carolina is certainly in need of one such player.

