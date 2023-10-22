NFL Trade Rumors: Giants make decision on Saquon Barkley’s future ahead of trade deadline

Saquon Barkley held out and eventually signed a one-year deal to return to the New York Giants. That effectively puts him in a contract year once again, and his future isn't terribly certain. As the team continues to struggle immensely this season, trade rumors surrounded Barkley.

However, despite all signs pointing to a potential trade, the Giants seem to have ruled out that possibility. Diana Russini of ESPN stated that they're not expected to move the star running back at the October 31 deadline.

"The New York Giants are not expected to move Saquon Barkley before the NFL trade deadline, per sources. The face of the organization recently expressed his desire to stay in New York."

The back wants to stay in New York, and he re-signed there in the offseason. Even with the team struggling and facing an uphill climb to begin thinking about playoff contention, they're not expected to move him.

He's on an expiring contract, is very talented, and is on a very bad team. All of those things generally apply to players who get traded at the deadline, but that doesn't seem to be in Giants' GM Joe Schoen's plans.

Giants expected to keep Saquon Barkley

Anything can happen at the trade deadline. If a team like the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens came in with a great offer, the Giants may be forced to take it. However, they're not planning to move the star back.

Saquon Barkley is staying per reports

Saquon Barkley has over 200 yards on the ground and is averaging just under 4.0 yards per carry with a single touchdown on the year. It's not been smooth sledding, and the team currently sits five games back of the Philadelphia Eagles with a 1-5 record.

They're also two full games out of the seventh seed and final Wild Card in the NFC, and it doesn't look like things will get any easier for the team as Daniel Jones continues to recover. Things do not look good, but don't expect them to clean house at the deadline. They're looking to keep Saquon Barkley.