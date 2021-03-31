NFL Trade Rumors: Houston Texans need to trade Deshaun Watson before it's too late

As of Monday, Deshaun Watson is facing 19 civil suits filed against him. There is also another accuser who has yet to file a lawsuit. With 20 civil suits sitting on the star NFL quarterback's doorstep, it's time for the Houston Texans to send him packing.

NFL Trade Rumors: Which NFL teams are willing to welcome Deshaun Watson and his baggage?

According to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, there were six NFL teams interested in Deshaun Watson. The Broncos, Dolphins, Eagles, Jets, Panthers and 49ers are the teams Aaron Wilson named as potential landing spots. It's important to remember that this report emerged back when Deshaun Watson only had seven civil suits against him. The situation is now significantly worse.

Now that the number has grown to 19 civil suits are the six teams still interested in Deshaun Watson? Everyone is familiar with the show Shark Tank, where individuals go on the show and pitch their business ideas to a group of investors, who then decide if it's worth investing in the business.

This is where the Houston Texans are at with the Deshaun Watson trade situation right now. With that being said, let's take a look at which of the six NFL teams are still interested in Deshaun Watson.

NFL Trade Rumors: NFL Shark Tank, Who is interested in Deshaun Watson?

The Miami Dolphins are all-in on Tua Tagovailoa and he has a clean track record, which means the Dolphins are most likely out. Philadelphia traded back in the draft, which points to the Eagles being fully committed to Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are also most likely out.

Deshaun Watson leading his team to the Championship next year pic.twitter.com/rjoaCrDBQd — KyleCovers.com (@itskylecovers) March 24, 2021

Looking at the list now, the number of teams is down to four. The Broncos, Jets, Panthers, and 49ers. San Francisco has gone public about keeping Jimmy Garoppolo and traded up to select one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. The 49ers are not interested in picking up the baggage that comes along with Deshaun Watson.

Zach Wilson put on one of the best college Pro Days to date and the New York Jets sent practically the whole franchise to watch him. This points towards the Jets drafting the former BYU standout. The New York Jets are officially not interested in Deshaun Watson.

Houston has seen a list of six teams drop down to just two. The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are still going to be interested in Watson, even after the civil suits have grown to 19. Now, the Texans need to listen to their offers for Deshaun and get the deal done.

The Texans have to swallow their pride and understand that they're not going to get what they want for Deshaun Watson. There's too much baggage and too much risk for the Panthers and Broncos.

If the Texans take too much longer, the NFL is about two to three lawsuits away from placing him on the Commissioner-Exempt list. There's an old saying that fits this situation perfectly, "you get what you get and you don't throw a fit."

Take what you can get for Watson and wash your hands of the situation.