NFL Trade Rumors: Insider names Justin Fields asking price, Bears left with huge decision to make

Could the Chicago Bears trade quarterback Justin Fields this offseason? That is the sentiment around the franchise heading into the final week of the regular season. The Chicago Bears have the number one overall pick from a trade with the Carolina Panthers last season. The Bears also currently have the number ten draft selection.

ESPN's NFL Insider, Jeremy Fowler, shared his thoughts on the Chicago Bears' situation going into the offseason. He highlighted that the team's general manager, Ryan Poles, will have to make a crucial decision: whether to build the team around current quarterback Justin Fields or start fresh with a new quarterback.

Fowler believes the Chicago Bears have two scenarios that involve trades. The team could trade Fields for a second or third-round pick. Or, the Bears could trade the number-one overall selection they currently hold and get a big return.

Ryan Poles will have a lot of decisions to weigh in the coming months as the NFL Draft approaches.

Justin Fields landing spots: Who should trade for Bears QB?

If quarterback Justin Fields does become available via trade, there are a few teams that may be interested. The New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are three teams that are in quarterback distress.

The Patriots have already decided to move on from Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe, who, although efficient at times, likely isn't the starter moving forward. Since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have struggled to find their franchise quarterback. Perhaps a trade for Fields could bring some consistency to their offense.

Another storied NFL franchise that is having a quarterback issue is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Months after two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round.

However, Pickett hasn't lived up to expectations, and a recent ankle injury has opened the door for Mason Rudolph to lead the offense.

George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Pat Freiermuth are among the Steelers' offensive weapons. Bringing in a young quarterback who can get the ball down the field and is mobile could be just what the Steelers need.

The Minnesota Vikings are nearing the end of the Kirk Cousins era as the quarterback is set to be a free agent this offseason. Cousins, who suffered an Achilles injury earlier this season, is expected to go elsewhere in 2024.

The Vikings quarterback situation isn't promising as of late, as Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall have all had their turn in the starting role, but none seems to have impressed.