As the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline quickly approaches, at least one veteran NFL wide receiver might be on the move. According to reports, Golden Tate of the New York Giants has been a common name discussed in trade talks as we get closer to the cutoff date this Tuesday.

Tate has been linked to potential contenders like the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, who could both use a reliable veteran to stabilize their receiving corps.

The Packers do not have much depth at receiver behind standout Davante Adams, and it’s unclear whether they will be content staying put after the criticism they received for not selecting a receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Saints have been piecing their receiving corps together, with perennial Pro Bowler Michael Thomas only playing one game this season due to injury and team-imposed suspension. Veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders is currently away from the Saints, as he was placed on the COVID-19 list.

NFL Trade Rumors: Golden Tate bounced around before landing with New York Giants

Tate has bounced around the NFL since being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. After spending four seasons with Seattle, he spent another four full seasons with the Detroit Lions, who traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles midway through the 2018 season. He played eight games for the Eagles before signing with the New York Giants in the 2019 offseason.

No receiver forced more missed tackles after the catch than Golden Tate last season pic.twitter.com/x5AdbDqjLU — PFF (@PFF) March 11, 2019

Tate’s tenure with the New York Giants got off to a delayed start due a four-game suspension levied by the NFL for violating their policy on performance-enhancing drugs, but his return to the team coincided with then-rookie QB Daniel Jones being named the starter over veteran Eli Manning.

In 17 total games played with the New York Giants over two seasons, Tate has a combined total of 69 catches for 871 yards and seven touchdowns. The 32-year-old is averaging less than 10 yards per catch so far this season, so if he does end up getting traded, he figures to play more of a chain-moving role instead of a field-stretching one.

NFL Trade Rumors: One title contender won't trade for Golden Tate

While Tate’s name has been linked to a few contenders, it seems pretty clear that one contender -- the Los Angeles Rams -- won’t be calling the New York Giants about his services.

Not due to L.A.'s depth at the position, but for the personal feud that Tate has with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey that led to a melee earlier this year between the Rams and the New York Giants.