NFL Trade Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo's most likely landing spot revealed

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have given the NFL season a chance to breathe. Now, a few weeks after their final game, they've had a chance to take stock of what took place this season and are now likely thinking about the future. One aspect of the team's future that most are expecting is the trading of Jimmy Garoppolo. Where will he end up?

Some NFL fans on the east coast may be happy to hear where the former Super Bowl contender is expected to land, according to the Athletic via NFL Rumors on Twitter. Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to land with the Pittsburgh Steelers by the "end of the month." Of course, considering February is a short month, that means that a trade could be announced within the next week.

Why would the Pittsburgh Steelers want Jimmy Garoppolo?

San Francisco 49ers v Cincinnati Bengals

Put simply, the team is in a situation. They've lost their franchise quarterback in the same year the Bengals went to the Super Bowl. If they're not careful, they could slip into the team's shadow for the foreseeable future. Therefore, it is imperative for the team to make a move via trade or free agency to fight back.

Of course, the team also has a quality roster that could go to waste with a conventional quarterback drafting search. That's not to say the team shouldn't use the draft, but thanks to a seventh seed playoff spot, the team is likely out of range to get a quality quarterback. That said, the Ravens nabbed Lamar Jackson with the 32nd pick in the first round, so anything is possible.

However, that decision appears to be catching up to them. The Steelers' odds of even getting a Jackson-quality player are low at their 20th overall spot. However, if the team gets Garoppolo, it takes a massive load of pressure off of the NFL Draft. Granted, the first pick of any NFL Draft is high stakes, but the entire franchise won't ride on whose name Roger Goodell reads on the first night of the Draft.

Jimmy Garoppolo has played in a Super Bowl and came within one drive of getting back two years later. While he's had his ups and downs, he's proven to be able to take a quality team deep in the playoffs. It has been a long time since Roethlisberger was able to say that. Could the Steelers upgrade their quarterback six weeks after losing him?

