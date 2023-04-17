Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker requested a trade from the team this weekend, as he wants out of Arizona.

The Cardinals finished last season 4-13 and have only made the playoffs once since Baker was drafted in 2017.

Baker is not happy with his current contract. He's hoping for a new contract extension upon being traded. Per NFL insider Albert Breer, because Baker will likely get an extension upon being traded, his trade value has gone down. An NFC executive told Breer that a team could acquire him for a second or third-round pick.

Baker is looking to become the league's highest-paid safety. He informed the Cardinals in February of his contract demands or to be traded. He's currently the seventh highest-paid safety per season ($14.75 million)

Baker is 27 years old and will be entering the seventh season of his NFL career in 2023. In the midst of asking to be traded, Baker removed the Arizona Cardinals from his social media bios.

Is Budda Baker worth being paid the highest safety in the NFL?

Budda Baker during Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Budda Baker has been one of the best safeties in the NFL since being drafted in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl and as a first-team All-Pro as a rookie. He's made four-straight Pro Bowl the past four years from 2019-2022.

In his career, he has recorded 650 tackles, 34 pass deflections, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles, seven-and-a-half sacks, and five fumble recoveries.

Baker's contract that is worth $59 million is the ninth-highest total contract.

Derwin James is currently the highest-paid safety in the NFL as he's getting paid $19 million per year on a four-year $76 million deal.

Baker is seeking a contract that pays him nearly $20 million per season.

Do you think Baker will become the highest-paid safety in the NFL?

