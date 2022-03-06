NFL Trade Rumors: NFL analyst believes Commanders will pursue Deshaun Watson after Patrick Mahomes snub

Deshaun Watson could be the next quarterback up on the Washington Commanders' extensive list of potential targets during the 2022 NFL offseason. It's been reported that they will reach out to all 32 teams in their aggressive pursuit of landing a franchise quarterback. They even reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs to ask about Patrick Mahomes.

It was probably a very short phone call with a simple rejection, as Mahomes is virtually untouchable. No trade package could ever be good enough to convince the Chiefs to trade him away. At least it proves that Ron Rivera was telling the truth when he said he believes the Washington Commanders will be extremely aggressive in pursuing their next quarterback this year.

They have been right in the mix of trade rumors for just about every potential quarterback out there. The Commanders should focus their attention primarily on the elite ones who may be available, rather than wasting their time on the impossible task of stealing away Mahomes from the Chiefs.

They have already expressed interest in Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, but have yet to make real progress. Rodgers is highly unlikely to agree to a trade to Washington, while Wilson is trending towards staying in Seattle. Neither of them have formally requested a trade from their teams at this point.

While the availability of Rodgers and Wilson is still unknown, Deshaun Watson is an elite quarterback who has been confirmed to be on the trade block. The Houston Texans were seeking a trade partner prior to the 2021 trade deadline and plan to continue their search during the 2022 NFL offseason.

Washington reporter Kevin Sheehan believes Watson will be a target for the Commanders, but with a catch:

"I think Washington will go after Watson if his legal situation clears up."

While he believes Washington would be interested in Watson, he also thinks they will wait and see what happens with his pending legal situation. Until there is more clarity on what he could be facing, the Commanders may choose to be cautious with their pursuit.

Deshaun Watson's trade value

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

The last time Deshaun Watson played in the NFL, he led the entire league in passing yards in the 2020 season. He is just 26 years old and already an elite quarterback. He is an extremely valuable talent in this position.

The Texans are reportedly seeking at least three first-round draft picks for Watson via trade. While that would normally be a relative bargain, the pending legal situation still makes him a risky acquisition right now.

