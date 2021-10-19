NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move ahead of trade deadline

As the trade deadline inches closer, the rumor mill around the NFL continues to become more prevalent, especially with Odell Beckham Jr.'s name floating around.

The discussion has shifted toward Beckham's long-term future with the Cleveland Browns. After a strong 3-1 start to the 2021 season, the Browns suffered back-to-back losses that have pushed them out of AFC North division contention.

Odell Beckham Jr. has not met his usual standards with the Browns

Beckham Jr. has struggled to find any consistent traction this season due to his injury problems and inconsistent role. Through the four games played, he has tallied only 14 catches on 27 targets for 203 receiving yards and a touchdown.

His numbers are significantly lower than what he is accustomed to produce. Beckham Jr. is projected to record 36 receptions for 541 yards, and remains one of the league’s most gifted receivers, but his production hasn’t matched his ability.

The Browns’ lack of a consistent passing game with Baker Mayfield has heavily impacted Beckham Jr.'s ability to produce at an elite level. All that has created some uncertainty regarding his long-term future.

He’s coming off his most productive performance with fives for a season-high 79 receiving yards, but that’s far beyond his capabilities. These factors point toward a possible departure for a fresh start elsewhere.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe is reporting that the star wideout's time could be nearing an end in Cleveland. Beckham Jr. is in the third year of his five-year, $90 million that includes no dead-cap hit for the final two years of his deal. He could quickly become a target for a team looking to add a final piece to their offensive puzzle to contend for the Super Bowl.

The circumstances surrounding OBJ could very well push the Green Bay Packers into the picture as they are off to a strong start, holding a 5-1 record. The Packers have notoriously been quiet at the trade deadline, but given star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ uncertain future beyond this season, the need to make the most of this campaign arises.

Meanwhile, it could work in Green Bay’s favor as it would prove to Rodgers that the team is willing to do what it takes to compete for a Super Bowl. The Packers want to retain the 37-year-old for the long haul, and adding a Pro Bowl wideout certainly helps that case.

The pairing of Davante Adams and Beckham Jr. could give the Packers the decisive edge toward becoming the favorites to reach the Super Bowl out of the NFC. Other teams could enter the fray to make a strong push to land Beckham Jr., and the Browns could have an active market in the weeks before the trade deadline.

