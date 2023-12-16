NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots make decision on Mike Vrabel with Bill Belichick linked with exit

Mike Vrabel has history and then some with the Patriots, so it's only natural that he would be linked with the head coaching job over at New England. Bill Belichick, a once-formidable force in the NFL head coaching world, has seen his powers wane since Tom Brady's departure.

The Patriots haven't exactly been the epitome of Super Bowl contention after Brady's exit, and things now appear to have come to a head in Boston this season.

As things stand, the Patriots have the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, courtesy of their 3-10 record which sees the rooted to the bottom of the AFC Standings.

The Athletic reports that the feeling within the Patriots organization is that Belichick will not be coaching the organization after the season.

"Most believe at the end of this season there will be a mutual parting of ways," the report read.

When it comes to Vrabel possibly replacing Belichick, that move appears to be a no-go, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline earlier reported on the cracks forming among the Patriots hierarchy:

"A rift has been building between head coach Bill Belichick and Jonathan Kraft, president of the franchise and heir apparent to Robert Kraft, his father, and owner of the team. The divisions between the two run deep and much of it focuses on Belichick’s handling of the team."

NFL Rumors: Mike Vrabel was seen as 'home run' Bill Belichick replacement

The Patriots may not end up trading picks for Mike Vrabel, but an earlier report from The Boston Globe's Ben Volin stated that the Tennessee Titans head coach was seen as a 'home run' replacement for Belichick.

The report read:

"Vrabel was the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year, went to the playoffs in three of his first five seasons in Tennessee, and took the Titans to the 2020 AFC Championship game, which included a playoff win in Foxborough against Tom Brady.

"Vrabel has the cachet of being a former player, and has proven he can win big games. The report of Belichick’s contract conveniently came out the same day the Krafts feted Vrabel at Gillette Stadium, inviting the Titans coach to sit with them in the owners’ box for the Patriots-Bills game."

Where will Bill Belichick go next?

There could potentially be a number of head coaching jobs available in the 2024 offseason.

The Washington Commanders don't appear to be too enchanted with the idea of another season with Ron Rivera. The Chicago Bears could also be looking at a change, while the Las Vegas Raiders will also have to run a head coaching search after firing Belichick's disciple Josh McDaniels.

The Los Angeles Chargers just fired Brandon Staley, and most rumors have Belichick landing a sweet little gig coaching Justin Herbert.

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, however, is hearing otherwise.

On speculation linking Belichick to the Chargers, Pauline reports:

"Rumors have run rampant over the past few days that Bill Belichick will end up with the Chargers. Sources tell me that’s complete speculation at this point, and they question whether Chargers ownership would be willing to pick up the hefty price tag that comes with Belichick."

Just like Vrabel to the Patriots, then, Belichick moving to the Chargers appears to be a no-go at this point.