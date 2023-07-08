NFL Trade Rumors: Rams tried to cut losses with $160,000,000 Super Bowl-winning QB

The Los Angeles Rams successfully made an extremely aggressive pursuit of a Super Bowl ring prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season. They traded away many of their future assets, including a ton of NFL Draft picks, in exchange for superstar players.

Probably the most notable move the franchise made to get it over the top was acquiring Matthew Stafford via trade with the Detroit Lions. It previously made an appearance in the Super Bowl with Jared Goff, where it was defeated by the New England Patriots, but felt an upgrade at the position could help win the ring. Turns out it was right, as Stafford did so in his first year with the team.

Apparently, it didn't take long for the Rams to lose confidence in Stafford. According to Michael Lombardi, the Rams were seeking out a trade for their quarterback during the offseason, but were unable to find an acceptable deal. His contract may have something to do with that, as he just received a massive extension last year.

Lombardi also previously added that the Rams went out and called other teams about trading Stafford. Report: The #Rams "Tried to trade" QB Matthew Stafford this offseason, according to @mlombardiNFL on the @PatMcAfeeShow Lombardi also previously added that the Rams went out and called other teams about trading Stafford. Report: The #Rams "Tried to trade" QB Matthew Stafford this offseason, according to @mlombardiNFL on the @PatMcAfeeShowLombardi also previously added that the Rams went out and called other teams about trading Stafford. https://t.co/lw4OUfmbnl

As a result of his success in Year 1, the Rams rewarded Stafford with a four-year contract extension worth $160 million. They likely believed that by locking him in, they would remain Super Bowl contenders in the immediate future. It didn't quite work out that way as they were clearly one of the most disappointing teams during the 2022 NFL season.

Matthew Stafford dealt with some injuries, but even when he did play, he didn't dominate nearly the way he did the year before. The disastrous year ended with Rams falling to just a 5-12 record one year after winning a ring. The alarming struggles apparently resulted in the Rams seeking major changes during the 2023 NFL offseason.

Notable departures from Rams since winning Super Bowl ring

Sean McVay

The Rams built a top-heavy roster loaded with superstars over the past couple of years. Many of them have already departed. Some of the notable names on their Super Bowl-winning team who now play elsewhere include Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller.

The departures go even deeper than that as the franchise added Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson in the offseason following their championship. Neither lasted more than one year with the team. It appears that the Rams are no longer a ring-chasing destination for veteran players, but rather a situation for them to avoid as the franchise seems destined for a brutal rebuilding phase.

