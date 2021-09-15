NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks and 49ers most likely destinations for Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley may soon be seeing more of his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, but not in the way you think. He could be headed to one of the division rivals of the team where he made his name. Both the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks need a running back and Todd Gurley fits the bill.

Seahawks and 49ers perfect fit for Todd Gurley

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks lost running back Rashaad Penny to a left calf injury. He is expected to be out for at least a few weeks. This is where Todd Gurley can come in.

#Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny reaggravated a calf injury in Sunday’s game and is expected to be shut down for a few weeks to fully heal, source said. A stint on IR may be the solution. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

The Seattle Seahawks could be the perfect fit for Todd Gurley. The main concern is that he may not perform at the same level week in and week out, although with the Seahawks, they rotate their running backs and keep the highest depth in that position. It allows an individual to not have the highest total yards, but to have more yards per carry.

Consider Rashaad Penny, who has only 823 yards rushing in his three seasons in the league despite being a first-round pick like Gurley. His yards per carry, however, is a phenomenal 5.1. He shares the load with Chris Carson and Gurley can take over this load. It will be beneficial for both him and the team. Like Rashaad Penny, Gurley also provides a receiving option.

San Francisco 49ers

The situation at the San Francisco 49ers is slightly different. Here they have lost running back Raheem Mostert for the entire season.

They need someone who can come in and be the leader in the dressing room and take that responsibility behind a quarterback situation that is still fluid. Todd Gurley can bring that presence to the dressing room, while Kerryon Johnson, with all due respect, just doesn't bring that star power.

Much like the Seattle Seahawks though, the 49ers also keep the highest depth in this position and share the load to allow more yards per carry. Raheem Mostert had 5.6 yards per carry, for example. Todd Gurley, who is not the same physically as he used to be, will again benefit from such an arrangement and just like Mostert, Gurley can also be a receiving threat.

Looking at both of the above situations, the NFC West rivals should be queueing up to bring Todd Gurley back into the division.

