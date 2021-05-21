NFL Trade Rumors: Should the Chicago Bears revisit the Russell Wilson trade?

The Chicago Bears made a hard push at Russell Wilson this offseason but failed, and settled for Andy Dalton. Chicago's trade proposal was considered by the Seahawks but was ultimately shut down by Pete Carroll. The Bears were rumored to have offered a number of first-round picks and two defensive starters for Wilson.

Seattle will want a quarterback in return for Russell Wilson, and at the time the Chicago Bears didn't have a valuable QB. Chicago traded up to draft Justin Fields during the 2021 NFL Draft and they now have the option to include him in the trade proposal for Russell Wilson.

The question is whether Justin Fields is enough to steal Russell Wilson away from Pete Carroll?

Could the Chicago Bears offer Justin Fields in a trade proposal for Russell Wilson?

2021 NFL Draft

Matt Nagy has all the confidence in the world in Justin Fields. He believes that Fields has the "it" factor that could lead the Bears to success. However, Chicago have already named Andy Dalton as the Week 1 starter for the upcoming season.

Chicago #Bears poll question: Assuming cost to acquire and contracts, would you rather have Russell Wilson or Justin Fields? — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) May 15, 2021

Did the Bears trade up to draft Fields to use him as a pawn in a trade proposal to land veteran quarterback Russell Wilson? That's definitely possible. At one point during the NFL draft process, Justin Fields was the second-ranked quarterback in this year's draft class.

The Chicago Bears should definitely revisit the trade for Russell Wilson and offer Justin Fields, a defensive veteran and two first-round draft picks. This should be the final offer that the Bears send to Seattle. The question is, will Pete Carroll feel that Justin Fields is good enough to trade Russell Wilson?

Is Justin Fields enough to land Russell Wilson?

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

It's hard to say if Justin Fields is enough to bring Russell Wilson to Chicago as the draft pick hasn't played a single snap in the NFL yet. If Pete Carroll were to watch Justin Fields' college film, he would see that Fields is a younger version of Russell Wilson. Both of them play the quarterback position and share a lot of similarities.

.@justnfields says he's going to do whatever it takes to be the #Bears QB1 pic.twitter.com/GqKZASdXVP — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 14, 2021

Russell Wilson is mobile and can deliver an accurate football on the run. One thing that stood out about Justin Fields during his college career was his ability to throw accurately on the run without losing velocity on his throws. Early signs indicate Fields is faster than Wilson and has better arm strength.

Both have baseball backgrounds that have helped them become successful at the quarterback position. Like Wilson, Justin Fields plays his best football under pressure and showed at Ohio State that he's a natural leader.

Pete Carroll would be a fool if he didn't even consider accepting the offer to bring Justin Fields to Seattle. Russell Wilson isn't getting any younger and is starting to slowly decline.

Why not bring in Russell Wilson 2.0 by trading for Justin Fields? It'll be interesting to see if the Bears actually revisit the Russell Wilson trade, and if Justin Fields' name pops up in the conversation.