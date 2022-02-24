NFL Trade Rumors: Teams ready to gamble on Deshaun Watson despite ongoing lawsuits

Deshaun Watson has gone a full NFL season without playing. He has 22 lawsuits pending against him. Despite this, teams are reportedly still interested in the quarterback. According to Pro Football Talk, they are waiting for an outcome on the lawsuits before making any moves, but the interest is there. No teams have been revealed.

Which teams could have the most interest in Deshaun Watson?

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

While their identities haven't been officially revealed, one could narrow the list down after looking at each team's situation. The Steelers, the Colts, the Browns, the Broncos, the Saints, the Seahawks, the Panthers, the Giants, the Buccaneers and the Lions could all see events take place that lead to them needing a new quarterback.

The Steelers lost Ben Roethlisberger to retirement and are taking their first steps into quarterback purgatory. That is, unless they can nab the Texans' quarterback. The Colts are rumored to be moving on from Carson Wentz. Considering their history of using free agency, a trade would not be a big surprise.

Ahmed/NFT this Lakers season @big_business_ Mike Tomlin real as hell looking out for Brian Flores, now I need Deshaun Watson in a Steelers jersey. Mike Tomlin real as hell looking out for Brian Flores, now I need Deshaun Watson in a Steelers jersey.

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly not talked to Baker Mayfield about his future with the team since the end of the season, potentially opening the door to a new face. The Denver Broncos have a relatively new general manager and are currently in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes. If they don't get him, they could move their attention to the Texans quarterback.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I spoke with Deshaun Watson’s agent. He says there's no truth that Watson is eyeing the Bucs, Vikings or any teams ahead of free agency. “We haven’t had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time.” I spoke with Deshaun Watson’s agent. He says there's no truth that Watson is eyeing the Bucs, Vikings or any teams ahead of free agency. “We haven’t had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time.”

The New Orleans Saints are in a massive hole after losing Drew Brees and Sean Payton in consecutive years. The team could make a move after a fire sale to fix the cap room. A new era could start with one of the top available quarterbacks. They acquired Brees from elsewhere, so why not follow the same logic here?

If the Seahawks lose Russell Wilson this year, they would need a big shot in the arm at quarterback. Watson would serve as a smooth transition. The Carolina Panthers are in a rebuild and are looking for the future of the franchise. After a failed experiment with Sam Darnold, the Texans' quarterback could prove to be a step up.

The Daniel Jones era seems to be all but over for the New York Giants. As such, in a weak division, the Giants winning Deshaun Watson would be a franchise-saving move. Lastly, the Detroit Lions would love to land Watson after trading away the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

If Tom Brady stays retired, adding another quarterback like the one in Texas would make sense. Otherwise, the robust roster could be wasted in the coming years.

While Watson may have his own ideas about where he wants to go, the team has the power and could send him to the highest bidder. Considering the team has seen an exodus of talent in recent years, losing the quarterback would serve as the cherry on top. With him being their biggest asset, the team will attempt to get as much as they can to speed up the recovery. Where will the quarterback land?

Edited by Piyush Bisht