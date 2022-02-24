NFL Trade Rumors: Three teams likely to make a move for disgruntled Browns star Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry may be the next Browns star wide receiver on his way out of Cleveland.

According to NFL Rumors on Twitter (@nflRums) the San Francisco 49ers, the New England Patriots, and the Chicago Bears are three teams that have interest in Landry. If released or traded, these are the teams to keep an eye on while monitoring Landry.

Earlier this week, Landry sent out a series of tweets stating that he played through injuries with the Browns but would "like to stay" in Cleveland. He added that he is confident he can still be a contributor for another team in "winning a championship."

"Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, Partial Quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to0 early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it," Landry wrote on Twitter.

He then went on to tweet that he'd like to stay in Cleveland but wouldn't mind moving on from them.

"Also my media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.. a strategic plan was set in place to be followed. I put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then... I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere," wrote Landry.

Jarvis Landry could be traded or released by Browns

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Given his series of tweets, maybe the Browns will feel the urge to trade Landry or straight up release him to save some cap space. Landry currently carries a $16.38 million cap hit in 2022.

In his four seasons with the Browns, Landry has only hit over 1,000 receiving yards once. In the last two seasons combined, he's only caught 1,410 yards and five receiving touchdowns in 27 games played.

He isn't as productive as he once was early on in his career with Miami, but at the age of 29 and being in his ninth year in the league, he should receive interest like he already has.

