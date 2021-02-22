NFL Trade Rumors: 3 defensive players who could enter the trade market

With the new NFL calendar year starting on March 17th and all the trade rumors being around the quarterback position, it leaves us wondering if and when will a big defensive player be traded. There are three defensive players that could be on the move next month.

That being said let's take a look at the three defensive players that could enter the trade market after March 17th.

1) Von Miller, OLB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos OLB Von Miller

There have been rumors that the Denver Broncos have questions about Von Miller's future with the team. Miller has made a huge difference on the Broncos defense ever since being drafted. The former NFL Super Bowl MVP could be one of the top defensive players on the market after March 17th.

Von Miller career grades/rank ('11-19):

🔸 94.6 PFF Grade (1st)

🔸 94.1 Run-Defense (1st)

🔸 93.9 Pass-Rush (1st) pic.twitter.com/pPxx3K3vaR — PFF (@PFF) February 19, 2021

Von Miller has recorded double-digit sacks in every season but two during his career. He will be entering his tenth year in the NFL and still has a lot of football left in him. We could potentially see Von Miller being entered into a package for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Von Miller's landing spot prediction: Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, or Dallas Cowboys

2) Eddie Jackson, S, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears S Eddie Jackson could be on the move in 2021

One of the biggest fears for the Chicago Bears is Eddie Jackson playing for another NFL team. The 27-year-old safety is playing in his prime and doesn't look like he's ready to slow down any time soon. Jackson is under contract until 2024, which makes him even more intriguing.

With Jackson being under contract until 2024, whoever trades for the Bears safety has full control of him during his prime years. In four years with the Chicago Bears, Eddie Jackson has earned two NFL Pro Bowl selections and one NFL All-Pro selection. His age and contract make him an extremely interesting option for other teams.

Eddie Jackson's landing spot prediction: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, or Atlanta Falcons

3) Myles Jack, OLB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars OLB Myles Jack

Myles Jack is entering his sixth NFL season in 2021. He is another young defensive player that is under contract until 2024. If the Jaguars decide to make Myles Jack available, the question is what is he worth?

He literally wasn’t down #Duuuval pic.twitter.com/kOYilQWeib — Jaguars UK (@JaguarsUK) February 14, 2021

Myles Jack is 25-years-old and has recorded over 100 tackles twice in his five seasons with the Jaguars. It seems that since being moved from outside linebacker to middle linebacker his stats have improved. Jack is coming off a 118 total tackle season and could give the Jaguars more draft capital for the rebuild.

Myles Jack's landing spot prediction: Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, or New York Giants