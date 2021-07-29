NFL Trade Rumors: What compensation are Dolphins looking for in a Xavien Howard trade?

Xavien Howard and the Miami Dolphins are at a crossroads. The cornerback wants to be traded after his request for an adjustment on his contract was not met, while the team doesn't want to change a single term of a deal that was signed two years ago.

With four years remaining on his contract, Howard faces a tough task if he wants to get more money from Miami. He has a fair point, as he led the NFL in interceptions (10) and passes defended (20) in 2020, and Byron Jones is the best-paid cornerback on the roster. But the fact that this extension started to count in 2020 helps the Dolphins a lot here.

Dolphins' Brian Flores tells @JoeRoseShow of Howard: "We understand his concerns. X is a great player... We've had conversations with him and his representation," which he kept internal. "We'll continue to have those conversations. ... We'll try to work through that best we can." — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 28, 2021

The Dolphins would love to keep Howard on his current contract, but he officially requested a trade when he reported to training camp. As the team braces through its options to keep its star cornerback, Miami has to at least consider what it will demand in case the situation becomes unsustainable.

Howard reported to training camp earlier during the week, but made the official request to be traded afterwards, stating "I'm just here so I won't get fined," a reference to Marshawn Lynch's infamous press conference during media day for Super Bowl XLIX.

What compensation are Dolphins looking for in a Howard deal?

A fair value in case any team trades for Xavien Howard would include a first-round pick and another mid-round

Howard won't cost as much as Jalen Ramsey because he's older than when Ramsey was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams. Even though he still has four years remaining on his deal, and he's coming off a huge season, no team will trade two first-round picks for a player who's close to his 30 years.

Less than a day after CB Xavien Howard requested a trade, two playoff teams called the #Dolphins inquiring about trading for Howard, source said. Others have, too. Howard, by the way, practiced fully today and has handled himself like a professional. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2021

Xavien Howard's career

Howard quickly ascended as one of the best cornerbacks in the league after he was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

In his five years since turning pro, he twice led the NFL in interceptions, amassing 10 in 2020. He's a solid, smart man-coverage corner who's quick at breaking routes and has incredible ball skills. Last year, his 20 passes defended were also the highest mark in the NFL.

If a term were to trade for Xavien Howard....

* Currently under contract through 2024 for $49.3M (a new contract would likely be needed)

* Only 28 and in the prime of his career

* Led NFL in INT in 2020 (10) and 2018 (7) - the game's best ballhawking CB

* Dominant man coverage CB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 28, 2021

Any team who feels it's close to a Super Bowl ring should monitor Howard's situation, as he would represent a huge upgrade to any defense. Considering his probable price tag, there aren't many better options for the position.

