NFL Trade Rumors: Why Commanders could be a potential spot for Russell Wilson

With another offseason comes more speculation about Russell Wilson's future with the Seattle Seahawks. This time last year, Wilson sounded quite unhappy with how things were going in the rainy city. After a 7-10 season in which Wilson's short absence saw a nose-dive in the team's wins, the quarterback may have seen all he needed to see. As such, where is the grass greener for the quarterback?

At first glance, the Washington Commanders would seem like a downgrade from Seattle. However, a deeper look gives the quarterback plenty of incentive to show up. Here are some reasons why the quarterback could see the Commanders as a logical landing spot.

Why would Russell Wilson want to join the Commanders?

Los Angeles Chargers v Seattle Seahawks

Weak division

The quarterback is stuck in the NFC West right now. The division has arguably been one of the toughest in the country in the last few years. Since 2018, the Los Angeles Rams have been to two Super Bowls, and the San Francisco 49ers have been to one. Even the conventionally lukewarm Arizona Cardinals spent a large chunk of the season with the top seed in the conference.

Blaine Grisak @bgrisakDTR Kyler Murray deleting all Cardinals content from his Instagram, Jimmy G likely getting traded, Russell Wilson exploring options outside Seattle...It appears things are going well in the NFC West! Kyler Murray deleting all Cardinals content from his Instagram, Jimmy G likely getting traded, Russell Wilson exploring options outside Seattle...It appears things are going well in the NFC West!

With so much competition in the division, his current squad feels like the odd man out. However, a move to the NFC East would instantly put the quarterback's team as a frontrunner to win the division.

The only clear source of competition next season will be the Dallas Cowboys, who failed to win a playoff game last season. Put simply, even a team with a moribund roster like that of Washington would shoot to the top of the division with Wilson. The easier the division, the better the chances of getting to the playoffs, and the better the chances of going on a run.

Much more power

Since the quarterback was drafted by the Seahawks, they see him as theirs to make do with what they wish. In other words, Seattle would never give Wilson the same amount of respect the Commanders would. The quarterback would be coming to the city as a savior. As such, his say would go a lot further for a team that has been on the struggle-bus for decades.

Meaning, the signal-caller may get pieces that he recommends in free agency and the draft.

Playoff experience on roster

It is easy to forget, but the Washington Commanders were in the playoffs in 2020. Of course, they lost in their first game, but the roster learned key playoff lessons in preparation and in mindset. Also, don't forget that head coach Ron Rivera has coached in a Super Bowl before. He has experience to draw on. As such, the team is more primed for a run in the playoffs with Wilson than most would think.

