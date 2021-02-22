NFL Trade Rumors: Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade O.J. Howard?

O.J. Howard is entering the last year of his contract and is set to hit the market in 2022. The Buccaneers could lose O.J. Howard and get nothing in return. This is why it makes sense for him to be on the trade block this off-season.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade Howard, they will free up $6 million in cap space and will not have to carry any dead cap space. For three out of the four years, O.J. Howard was placed on injured reserve. His injury history could make him a tough trade for the Buccaneers.

Luckily for the Buccaneers, if they cannot trade and release him they won't be hurt in the cap area. There are a couple teams in the NFL that could use the services of O.J. Howard. Let's take a look at which teams could be in the running for the 26-year-old tight end.

NFL Trade Rumors: Three potential landing spots for O.J. Howard if the Buccaneers trade him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a decision to make with O.J. Howard

There are three NFL teams that could use help from O.J. Howard in the 2021 NFL season. Howard has recorded over 1,600 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in four years with the Buccaneers. Howard is still young and has a lot of football left in him if he can stay healthy.

1) Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a tight end, and with every draft having just one or two talented tight ends, it's tough to land one. Howard has all the abilities to help the Dallas Cowboys if he can stay healthy. If the Cowboys want to trade for O.J. Howard they will need to do it carefully.

For the Dallas Cowboys to land O.J. Howard, they should wait to see if the Buccaneers release him. If the Cowboys feel they have no choice, then it will be smart for them to offer late round picks for the 26-year-old tight end. One thing is for sure, O.J. Howard will be a great contributor to the Cowboys offense.

2) Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury

The fourth primary positional need on the Arizona Cardinals list is tight end. Arizona has been quiet so far this off-season, and O.J. Howard can give them a fix at the tight end position. Howard is more of a pass catching tight end and that is exactly what the Cardinals need.

Arizona is not a run heavy team and if they do run, it is more quarterback reads or from the shotgun formation. Having Howard on the front line as a pass catcher will give Kyler Murray another weapon to use this season. O.J. Howard makes the most sense for the Cardinals if they pursue a tight end this off-season.

3) Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens are another team that will be looking to add a tight end to their offense this off-season. If there is a team that O.J. Howard should want to join, it's the Ravens. Baltimore utilizes their tight ends more than any other team in the NFL.

O.J. Howard can give the Ravens a boost in production when he is on the field and can be lined up in multiple spots. The Ravens have tight end Mark Andrews on their roster now. Adding O.J. Howard will give them two great options at tight end to throw the football to.