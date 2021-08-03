NFL Trade Rumors: Will Colts take a chance with Jimmy Garoppolo after Carson Wentz's injury?

After the latest developments regarding Carson Wentz's foot injury, the Indianapolis Colts are scrambling to figure out how to address the issue at quarterback.

With Carson Wentz now battling a foot injury and expected to be out for the foreseeable future, the Colts' season may be over before it has begun. One possible pivot the Colts could take a look at is Jimmy Garoppolo, though. Here's why.

Could the Colts be talking to the 49ers about Jimmy Garoppolo after Carson Wentz injury?

Alternating quarterbacks?

Granted, the Colts would be swapping out one injury-prone quarterback for another. However, there is a chance that both quarterbacks could 'combine' to equal one franchise quarterback. Both quarterbacks have well-documented injury problems, but both have been relatively solid when healthy.

Colts HC Frank Reich said Carson Wentz will undergo foot surgery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2021

Jimmy Garoppolo made it to the Super Bowl when he was fully healthy in 2019. Carson Wentz has had great seasons in three of the last four years. If the Colts were to have both quarterbacks, they would have a decent shot at riding the healthy hand and swapping out the quarterbacks when an injury pops up. It would be a unique set-up in the NFL, but it could work.

Why would the 49ers consider parting with Jimmy Garoppolo?

Of course, the 49ers would need to be a willing participant in the trade for it to take place. This means Trey Lance would need to be ready to be a full-time starter, and Garoppolo's job as a mentor would need to be done. Once the switch happens, the bridge quarterback is usually no longer on the team the next year. Thus, why not trade the quarterback early and get some compensation?

Carson Wentz for Jimmy Garoppolo

Carson Wentz could be the price to get a deal done. If this were to happen, they would need to wait for Wentz to heal before the trade could take place. By this time, Garoppolo could have already lost his job, lining the timing up nicely. If the switch happens close enough to Carson Wentz getting cleared for playing, the 49ers will likely be as upset with Garoppolo as they could be.

San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints

In the heat of the moment, they may accept lower compensation, as they are simply trying to move the quarterback as quickly as possible. If the timing is perfect, they may not even need to lose Carson Wentz, setting up the possible 'healthy hand' scenario discussed above.

Edited by Bhargav