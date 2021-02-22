NFL Trade Rumors: Will the Dallas Cowboys Trade Michael Gallup?

The Dallas Cowboys had an awful 2020 NFL season and most of it stemmed from a defense that was unreliable and inefficient for the entirety of the year. The Cowboys could be looking to utilize the trade market to enhance their defensive unit, but any trade they are able to work out would have to make sense for both teams.

Although there may be teams seeking wide receivers right now, the group of wide receivers currently in free agency means most teams will not need to trade for one, so Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup and most if not all of his fellow receivers should be staying in Dallas.

Most Drops since Week 1 of 2019 🥴



🔹Michael Gallup: 17

🔹DK Metcalf: 16 pic.twitter.com/dFddVu5vze — RotoUnderworld (@rotounderworld) February 17, 2021

NFL Trade Rumors: Is Michael Gallup going to be traded away from Dallas Cowboys?

Although Gallup is considered a dependable player, there aren't many teams that need his services at the moment, at least not at the price that the Dallas Cowboys would likely be seeking for him. Michael Gallup is a talented receiver in a league full of superstar receivers, and with another crop of strong wide receiver prospects entering the upcoming NFL Draft, Gallup is likely not a viable trade option for Dallas.

Michael Gallup was ranked as the 78th best receiver out of 127 by Pro Football Focus, placing him squarely in the middle of the pack as far as NFL receivers go. Gallup didn't do much to set himself apart from others at his position, with the 52nd most receptions in the league with 59, and the 34th most yards with 843.

Wide Receiver Free Agents: Deep, Talented, Dangerous 🏈

What lies ahead for the top receivers available? #NFLhttps://t.co/yU8IbDYRw9 — The British Playbook (@BritishPlaybook) February 15, 2021

Michael Gallup may struggle to keep a spot on Dallas' roster even though he isn't attractive trade bait, as the Dallas Cowboys have an offense that has no shortage of star power. Gallup is not considered one of Dak Prescott's primary targets and because of that, if the Dallas Cowboys find him expendable, he may spend more time in the free agent market than on the trading block in the early portion of his NFL career.