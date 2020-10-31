The Washington Football Team is willing to move on from the franchise's all-time sack leader.

Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, who has been a fan favorite since being drafted in the first round by the team in 2011, has been put up on the trade block ahead of the Nov. 3 league deadline.

Ryan Kerrigan was drafted with the 16th overall pick in 2011 and has since dominated as one of the best edge rushers in the league. Not only does he hold the franchise record with 94 career sacks, but Kerrigan has also been named to the Pro Bowl four times.

NFL Trade Rumors: Washington's young defensive line makes Ryan Kerrigan expendable

However, with the addition of rookie edge rusher Chase Young (the No. 2 pick in this year's draft), the veteran Kerrigan has seen his role diminish quite a bit. The Washington defensive line has gone young, which has been worthwhile for the team, as they rank fifth in the league with a total of 22 sacks this season.

Top 3 pressure percentage among edge rushers with at least 100 snaps:



1. Joey Bosa: 17.4%

2. Montez Sweat: 17.3% 👀

3. TJ Watt: 16.9% pic.twitter.com/mbIE5UnbPC — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 26, 2020

Nonetheless, Ryan Kerrigan has been a big mentor for the young but potent defensive line, especially for Chase Young -- who has essentially taken Kerrigan's spot on the roster.

As of now, Washington's asking price for Kerrigan is reportedly higher than interested teams expected, which shows how much the team values him and that they are not necessarily in a rush to get rid of him.

NFL Trade Rumors: Washington needs a QB, WR and OL

Washington is in great need of a quarterback, wide receiver, and some offensive line depth. Outside of Terry McLaurin, Washington does not have a dual-threat receiver to line up on the opposite side. A few names, including Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones and New York Giants WR Golden Tate, have come up on the list of possible receivers that could be traded before the deadline.

Knowing how Washington head coach Ron Rivera is, alongside the team's acting general manager Kyle Smith, Washington could give up the necessary assets (including Ryan Kerrigan) in order to get this team more wins.

But for now, don't be surprised if Ryan Kerrigan stays in Washington and does not get dealt this season. He is set to become a free agent next year, and considering the number of significant free agents they will have in 2021, with the combination of a young defensive line, this could be Ryan Kerrigan's last season in Washington.