NFL Trade Rumors: No takers for Jordan Love following Aaron Rodgers' blockbuster new deal

Jordan Love has been patiently awaiting his opportunity to become the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers or possibly another team if he were to be traded. There have been many rumors that Aaron Rodgers could be traded during the 2022 NFL offseason, making Love a candidate to be the Packers' starting quarterback next season.

After breaking the news that Aaron Rodgers has officially decided to return to the Packers for the 2022 NFL season, Love will not be the starting quarterback in Green Bay next year. Rodgers is also reportedly signing a massive contract extension with the Packers, so Love's chances of ever being their starter could potentially have disappeared completely.

Now that the Packers have locked up Aaron Rodgers for the foreseeable future, it makes sense for them to shop Jordan Love around in the trade market. It would be wise to get something in return for the young quarterback prospect, but apparently, other NFL teams don't see him as a valuable acquisition.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright recently reported on the possibility of the Packers trading away Jordan Love:

"I don't think he will be moved because there's little to no market for him..."

While it would be ideal for the Packers to swap Love for other assets, that can only happen if other teams are interested in acquiring him. It doesn't appear that he has generated enough interest from other teams to develop the market. The Packers have been unable to find any deal worth making for their young quarterback.

Who is Jordan Love?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love

Love attended Utah State, where he put together an impressive college football career. Across three seasons, he accumulated 8,600 passing yards and 60 touchdowns. He also chipped in with 403 rushing yards and nine more touchdowns. His athleticism and arm talent made him an intriguing quarterback after being declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers were so impressed with Love and his potential that they traded up on draft day for the opportunity to select him in the first round. Despite having superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers already on their roster, they sent their first-round pick and a fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins to move up four spots and grab him.

Love has served as Rodgers' back-up for the last two NFL seasons. He has appeared in just one game, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

