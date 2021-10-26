3 offensive players Chiefs should target after 3-4 start

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the biggest surprises of the 2021 NFL season in the worst way. After steamrolling the NFL for Patrick Mahomes' entire career, the team has hit a wall. Their offense hasn't been as perfect and their defense's house of cards has crumbled.

As such, something needs to change quickly. The fastest way to enact change is to add new ingredients to the recipe. Here are three players the Chiefs should target to instantly get the offense a kick.

Chiefs' best options in free agency on offense

Todd Gurley is one of the best players still available on the free market. He has playoff experience, has had decent work in recent years, and could give the Chiefs a boost. Gurley's been to a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams and his experience could go a long way if the Chiefs were to make the playoffs.

Jovon @IamJovonW Todd Gurley and Leveon Bell likely won’t be hall of famers. At one point there were the best running backs in the game Todd Gurley and Leveon Bell likely won’t be hall of famers. At one point there were the best running backs in the game

He also doesn't have a history of fumbles, unlike the fumble bug currently gripping the Chiefs. In 2020, Gurley had two fumbles in 15 games. In 2019, he had three fumbles. In 2019, Gurley earned almost 1000 yards and had 12 touchdowns. If he could show up in that kind of shape, he could stabilize the offense.

#2 - Derrius Guice

Derrius Guice was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2019. In five games of action, he earned 245 yards and five touchdowns. At only 24 years old, Guice is a second-round draft pick who could grow with the Chiefs and may light a fire under Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Ben Standig @BenStandig Ex-Washington players Derrius Guice and Ryan Anderson had their suspensions lifted by the league after sitting out the first six weeks, per the transaction wire. Both are free agents. Ex-Washington players Derrius Guice and Ryan Anderson had their suspensions lifted by the league after sitting out the first six weeks, per the transaction wire. Both are free agents.

Either way, Guice is at least worth kicking the tires on. Considering his situation as a free agent, Guice would likely sign any deal to land with an NFL team. As such, the running back could be released as soon as he doesn't impress without a second thought. The risk-reward analysis says that the Chiefs would have nothing to lose and a lot to gain with Guice. Why not roll the dice?

Alshon Jeffery had a quiet 2020, catching six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. However, in 2019, Jeffery had 43 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns. As a depth receiver, Jeffery's addition could light a fire under the rest of the receiving room in a worst-case scenario.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

In a best-case scenario, Jeffery could have benefited from the extra time off and could return in 2018 form. In 2018, Jeffery had 65 catches for 843 yards and six touchdowns. Jeffery also provides Super Bowl experience, as he participated as a main target for Nick Foles during their historic run.

Edited by Henno van Deventer