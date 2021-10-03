NFL Free Agency: 3 RBs the Patriots can sign after placing James White on IR

The Patriots were dealt a blow to an already shaky offense when they had no choice but to place running back James White on the Injured Reserve list with a hip injury. The injury is expected to essentially end White's season. There seems to be a level of optimism that he could be back for the last week or two of the season. However, for all intents and purposes, the running back is done for 2021.

With a new hole in the roster, the Patriots are likely looking for a replacement high and low. Fortunately for the Patriots, they don't exactly need to dig in their couch cushions to find a solid bandaid for 2021. Here's a look at three players that are available, including a lead back in Super Bowl 53.

Three running backs ready and waiting for Patriots

Somehow, Todd Gurley is still available. The running back has been without a job since getting kicked to the curb at the end of 2020 after a year with the Falcons. At 27 years old, the running back still has plenty of gas in the tank. As a backup running back, Gurley could have four years in the NFL before even beginning to think about noticeable regression.

By the time White returns, he will be 30 years old with a recent season-ending injury on his resume. In other words, this could be the start of the end for White. The Patriots should be looking to get younger at the position for long term, and Gurley affords the Patriots the ability to do that overnight.

In Gurley's final season with the Rams, the running back had almost 900 yards and 12 touchdowns. This was in 2019. While that isn't a solid enough statline to keep franchise backs around long-term, the Patriots would love a backup running back capable of those numbers. A duo between him and Damien Harris could change the offense for the better today.

#2 - Duke Johnson

If Todd Gurley doesn't work out, the Patriots can go get a normal backup running back like Duke Johnson. At 28 years old, the Patriots would be getting a bit younger at the position. In 2019, Johnson had 410 yards and two touchdowns. If he could maintain that level of play as a backup, he could be just as useful if not more than White.

James White's selling point was as a catchback. In other words, he could act as another receiver or handle screens with finesse. Duke Johnson is a similar player. In 2019, Johnson had 44 receptions for 410 yards and three touchdowns. If Johnson can show up ready to perform at that level, it would be as if James White never left.

#3 - Derrius Guice

Derrius Guice is an available free agent just two years after getting drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The reason for his exit from Washington was his inability to stay out of trouble. He's currently dealing with a six-game suspension handed down by the NFL, but once that is over, Guice has plenty of reasons to get another shot.

First, he's had time to sit down and stew over the mistakes he's made. He could have a new perspective when he gets back into the NFL. As a 24-year old back, he would be a long-term solution for the Patriots going forward if he were to work it out. Essentially, the Patriots could get a second-round pick for free in terms of draft capital.

Second, Guice's play during his brief time in Washington was encouraging. Guice played in five games in 2019, where he had 42 rushes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He carried a 5.8 yards per carry average. Additionally, he showed some juice in the passing game, catching seven balls for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Derrius Guice for the Washington Football Team

Lastly, the Patriots have experimented with players in similar situations in recent years. Josh Gordon was given a shot with the Patriots and he had a lower ceiling than Guice could still have in the league.

