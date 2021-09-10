NFL Rumors: Is Josh Gordon suspended? WR's status for the 2021 NFL season

Josh Gordon was once a wide receiver who had a high ceiling. Some of his toe-touching catches belong on the all-time highlight reels. Since then, Gordon has, unfortunately, gone down a road few players do. Gordon's status every season seems to be dependent on some sort of failed drug test.

Due to multiple failed drug tests, Gordon has not been on the field for more than six games since 2013. The NFL finally came down hard in 2019, throwing an indefinite suspension at Gordon. The now-30-year-old receiver might be on his way back into the NFL. His last stint in the league was with the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal.

Will any team take a shot at Josh Gordon?

Rumors are surfacing that the NFL could reinstate Josh Gordon from his indefinite suspension sometime this week. Gordon has spent the last year with the Arizona Zappers, a team that is part of a fan-controlled arena football league. Gordon teamed up with fellow drama seeker Johnny Manziel in Arizona.

BLOCKED PAT, 2PT RETURN!



On the Duke City PAT attempt, Josh Gordon gets a hand on it, and Tyrell Pearson returns it. Rattlers can now take the lead into the half!



🏈 27-23 DCG

⏰ 0:33 Q2

📺 IFL Youtube pic.twitter.com/nWg2VckbRl — Arizona Rattlers (@ArizonaRattlers) September 5, 2021

Apparently, Josh Gordon is a man of many talents, seen here blocking a would-be field goal attempt. There is optimism on the side of Gordon's camp as he attempts to once again make his way back into the NFL.

With many veteran wide receivers waiting to get the call, what chance does Josh Gordon have? Would any team even bother attempting to sign the aging receiver?

Josh Gordon seems to think that he has a shot at making someone's team. Sources say that Gordon could be reinstated sometime this week after he reportedly passed all the necessary testing the NFL subjected him to.

WR Josh Gordon is expected to be conditionally reinstated by the NFL as early as this week, source tells PFM. Gordon has passed all the necessary tests. — Pro Football Magazine (@ProFootball_Mag) September 6, 2021

Everyone deserves a second chance, but to get as many chances as Gordon and still throw them away? It is unlikely that any team would bother bringing Gordon in for a workout. Wasting a valuable 53-man roster spot is a move few franchises are desperate enough to make.

Spending time with Manziel might have given Gordon the right footing, as Manziel's fall from grace was even worse than Gordon's. But that doesn't necessarily mean that any team would have faith that Gordon can keep it straight for a full season.

With names like Larry Fitzgerald, Dez Bryant and Kenny Stills on the free-agent market, slim pickings likely await Gordon. The veterans mentioned above still have some gas left in their tank, as well as not being constantly drug tested by the NFL.

Also Read

The controversial wide receiver is still suspended and is better off staying put. The Arizona Rattlers might be his only chance left to play football.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha