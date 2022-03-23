×
NFL Rumors: Panthers set their sights on rookie QB following failure to land Deshaun Watson

Malik Willis at the NFL Combine
Modified Mar 23, 2022 07:43 AM IST
After failing to land Deshaun Watson, it appears that Carolina Panthers have turned their attention to rookie quarterback Malik Willis. With Watson signing a mammoth five-year, $230 million deal with the Browns, teams now have to re-focus their efforts in trying to secure a quarterback.

At Willis' pro day today at Liberty, it is reported that a large contingent of Carolina personnel attended, prompting many to think that the NFC team is going to go all-in for the Liberty quarterback.

Joe Pearson tweeted about the pro day and wrote that, along with some Panthers personnel, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was also in attendance.

Pearson wrote:

"Big Panthers contingent at Liberty for Malik Willis after going to Kenny Pickett pro day yesterday. Steelers’ Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin are here."
The Panthers currently have pick 6 in the 2022 NFL Draft, and it is not known if the teams picking before them will take a quarterback. There have been rumblings that the Lions could look at selecting a quarterback with the second pick, and it is uncertain if the Texans will go forward with Davis Mills; instead, they could pick Willis or Kenny Pickett with their selection at pick 3.

Carolina Panthers need an improved 2022

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After starting last season in blistering fashion and racing out to a 3-0 record, Carolina fell in a heap, finishing the year with just five wins and 12 losses.

Sam Darnold largely underwhelmed in his first year with Carolina, so much so that the quarterback room had three different starting quarterbacks throughout the year.

Phillip Walker played in six games, starting one, while Cam Newton (five starts) returned to where he made his name but ultimately failed to get the franchise playing the type of football the organization wanted.

Deshaun Watson or not, all I know is I can’t sit and watch another season of Sam Darnold https://t.co/lFY9jADutX

It is becoming clearer that the Carolina front office has a genuine interest in taking a quarterback in this year's draft. After thinking Darnold was "the guy" only for it to not work out as such, it appears that Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett could be calling Carolina home next season.

With Christian McCaffrey only playing seven games last season due to injury, there is some upside to Carolina's offense. Much of the playbook revolves around the star running back, and should Carolina take a rookie in the draft, there could not be a better player to have behind them than McCaffrey.

Just what Carolina will do regarding their quarterback situation is unclear, but it appears they are doing all their due diligence when it comes to this year's crop of quarterbacks.

