Patrick Mahomes gets candid on eventually owning an NBA franchise

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, widely recognized for his football achievements, has expressed his interest in bringing professional basketball back to Kansas City. He hopes to see both an NBA and WNBA team in the city.

Mahomes is confident that the city’s passionate sports fans would embrace the addition of basketball. For him, it’s not just about introducing new teams — it’s about strengthening the community and enhancing the city’s sports culture.

“I would love to own an NBA and WNBA team. Kansas City would be perfect, and the place would be packed. That’s just the type of atmosphere that we have," Mahomes said on Thursday. “I’m hoping we can get that done, and we can continue to push women’s sports forward.”

Adding NBA and WNBA teams to the mix could revitalize the city’s connection with basketball, which has been absent since the Kansas City Kings moved to Sacramento in 1985.

“We want to get basketball to Kansas City,” Mahomes said in a November interview. “The WNBA and the success that they’ve had this last season and these last few seasons, it’s kind of a no-brainer to try to get a WNBA team in Kansas City.”

His comments come at a time when the WNBA is experiencing significant growth, both in terms of its fanbase and in league expansion. The league plans to increase from 12 teams in 2024 to 16 by 2028.

In 2024, the Golden State Valkyries will become the league’s 13th team, with Toronto and Portland set to join in 2026 as the 14th and 15th teams. Given Kansas City's strong sports fan following, Mahomes’ push for a WNBA team aligns perfectly with the league's expansion plans.

Patrick Mahomes' successful ventures outside NFL

Any moves for pro basketball ownership wouldn't be Patrick Mahomes’ first venture into sports ownership. The three-time Super Bowl champion already has a stake in multiple Kansas City-based teams: the Royals (MLB), Sporting Kansas City (MLS) and Kansas City Current (NWSL).

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, is also deeply involved in promoting women’s sports as a co-founder of the Current, further showcasing the couple’s commitment to the city’s sports ecosystem.

The Mahomes family’s active role in Kansas City sports makes the idea of them spearheading a basketball franchise a natural progression. Their investments have already left a significant mark on the city’s sports scene, and introducing professional basketball could be another step toward solidifying Kansas City as a major sports hub.

