Patriots trade rumors: Ezekiel Elliott could be on his way out 

The New England Patriots signed free agent veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott this off-season. With the trade deadline hours away from reaching the deadline, is it possible the veteran power back could be traded to a new team?

There's a possibility. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, teams have been reaching out to the Patriots with interest in trading for Elliott.

"𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: Teams have been reaching out to the #Patriots with trade interest in veteran runningback Ezekiel Elliott, per @Schultz_Report."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It's unclear whether or not the Patriots will engage or listen to offers made for Elliott, but there is interest from other teams around the league.

Elliott, who was signed in August by the Patriots, has served as starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson's backup this season. In eight games, he's been effective in his role, as he's recorded 260 rusing yards off of 67 carries (3.9 yards per carry) and has scored two touchdowns on the ground.

In his career, Elliott has rushed for 8,486 yards, 70 touchdowns, 318 receptions, 2,395 yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns.

NFL Trade Deadline: Exploring potential landing spots for Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

As per Jordan Schultz, running back-needy teams have reached out to New England inquiring about Ezekiel Elliott.

Here are a few landing spots for the veteran running back if he gets moved before today's deadline:

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have only rushed for 841 yards this season and four touchdowns through eight games.

Their leading rusher is second-year back Isiah Pacheco, who has 459 yards and three touchdowns. The next leading running back is Clyde Edwards-Healaire, who has 109 yards.

The Chiefs don't have much depth at the position, and adding Elliott would give them a clear number two back that can help them find the end zone.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams' leading rusher this season is running back Kyren Williams. He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the Rams' Week 7 game vs. the Steelers. He has 456 yards and six touchdowns on the ground for the Rams this season.

The next leading rusher is Royce Freeman, who has 110 yards on 21 carries. Veteran running back Darell Henderson Jr. has 92 yards. Adding Elliott could give the Rams a more reliable option at running back until Williams returns from IR.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are loaded with talent on offense. While Elliott isn't the quickest back and wouldn't fit the mold of Miami's offense, they've had multiple injuries the last few seasons with their key backs in Da'Von Achance, Raheem Mostert, and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Adding Elliott would give them another running-back option in short-yardage situations.

The NFL trade deadline is set for 4:00 p.m. today, and teams will have to act quickly if they want to make a move for Elliott.