NFL Rumors: Sean Payton set to replace Cowboys legend in new career path

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton could be shifting from the sidelines to the booth this upcoming season.

According to reports, Dallas Cowboys legendary quarterback Troy Aikman has finalized a deal to leave Fox Sports to head to ESPN to be the lead analyst for Monday Night Football.

Moreover, Payton is seen as a viable candidate to replace the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Per sources, Aikman’s deal with the worldwide leader in sports will be for five years. His yearly salary is projected to reach or be greater than fellow former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo’s $17.5 million per year deal with CBS.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza at the Super Bowl 2022 Radio Row in Los Angeles, she asked the former Saints head coach about his interest in broadcasting:

"There are rumors, obviously, that you're interested in broadcasting."

Payton replied:

"I'd like to, yeah."

To which Loza inquired further:

"You being courted by anyone?"

Payton continued in the same cryptic manner:

"A little bit."

He then expanded on the topic:

"I'm excited about it because look, it's, it's something new, and I think that that feeling, or that little bit of anxiety, is good. And I've had a couple of visits. We'll have a few more here, and then, you know, hopefully, something pans out because I still really want to be close to the game, and be a part of it, and then be able to talk smack on other teams and not worry about it."

The coach’s former quarterback in New Orleans, Drew Brees, made the move into broadcasting after 20 seasons in the NFL. Brees played 15 of those seasons with the Saints.

He signed with NBC Sports last year and works as an in-studio NFL analyst for Football Night in America and in the booth as a lead analyst for NFL and Notre Dame Football games.

Payton and his Career with the Saints

The former Saints HC winning Super Bowl XLIV

He was hired by the Saints in January 2006 as their head coach, winning 152 regular-season games, the most in franchise history. His nine wins in the postseason are also the most in Saints playoff history.

Payton led New Orleans to their first-ever Lombardi Trophy in the 2009 season, defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl 44.

Will the 58-year-old former coach exchange one pair of headphones for another in the broadcasting booth? We shall see as it all unfolds.

