3 landing spots for Phillip Lindsay

In a move that comes as quite a surprise, the Texans are waiving Phillip Lindsay around Thanksgiving Eve, according to Ian Rapoport. The running back is now heading to waivers. If he clears those, he can land anywhere he wants. However, he may need to talk his way into a roster. Here are three teams that would accept Lindsay with open arms.

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Broncos let Phillip Lindsay go during the offseason. In his place, Denver acquired Mike Boone. Boone has been a non-factor for the entirety of 2021. The Broncos can undo their mistake and re-sign Lindsay if they wish. They will likely be able to get him for a discount, too. A backfield with Lindsay, Gordon and Williams would be seen by many as the deepest running back room in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet A surprise: The #Texans are cutting RB Phillip Lindsay, source said. He heads to waivers. A surprise: The #Texans are cutting RB Phillip Lindsay, source said. He heads to waivers.

Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams have a shot at 1000 yards this season, as both are hovering around 500 yards at the moment. Adding Lindsay — a 1000-yard rusher in 2018 and 2019 — to the mix would give the backfield starter production almost no matter what happens.

#2 - Tennessee Titans

Without Derrick Henry, the Titans are flailing, attempting to find a decent replacement with any of their running backs. No one is satisfying them, as Adrian Peterson, D'Onta Foreman and Jeremy McNichols have all failed to reach 50 yards in a game since the injury to Henry.

Adding Phillip Lindsay could be a godsend for a team that has caught the injury bug as bad as anyone in the last month. If Lindsay were to show up in 2019 shape, he could salvage the Titans' running game and allow them to operate at a somewhat similar level to what they were doing before the injury to Henry.

#3 - New York Jets

The New York Jets are also without their starting running back. Michael Carter is already listed as "out" for Week 12 with an ankle injury, according to CBS Sports. In his place could be Phillip Lindsay, who could take some pressure off of Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson over the final stretch. Lindsay has experience playing with Flacco in Denver, so the two may be able to fit together like pieces in a puzzle.

If he shows up in 2019 shape, Lindsay could spark the Jets to a surprise win during the late stretch of games and potentially knock out a contender.

