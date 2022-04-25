×
Create
Notifications

NFL Rumors: Top-rated QB draft prospect's stock tanking due to "off-field" concerns

NFL Draft QB Prospect Matt Corral
NFL Draft QB Prospect Matt Corral
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 25, 2022 01:06 AM IST
Rumors

One NFL Draft QB’s stock is reportedly on the decline due to issues beyond the football field.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral was addressed by an anonymous OC, stating that he has concerns regarding the quarterback:

“He’s kind of a mess. … His offense was a true college offense. He pushes the ball. He plays reckless with his body. He won’t hold up playing the way he did in college. And there are character concerns. I’m not sure you want him leading your program. His sort of issues aren’t the kind solved by giving a kid millions of dollars.”
Corral has 'off-field questions' from teams dlvr.it/SP6DJW https://t.co/xzYoAoeIWu

However, one NFL QB coach talked about the Ole Miss QB and compared his release of the football to San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo:

“As a player, just where the ball goes, I’m a big fan. He was 212 pounds at the combine. I doubt he plays at that weight. But he’s got a super quick release. It’s like Jimmy [Garoppolo’s]. It can almost be too fast at times. He’s got a strong arm. His arm might be a tad overhyped, just because he makes more tight-window throws, so he has to display it more. … And he’s very tough, they used him as a runner, and his interview was solid.”

As for the off-field questions, Corral got into a confrontation with one of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky’s kids in high school, leading him to leave the high school. There were, also, concerns about his maturity in his first few years at Ole Miss.

However, the message he’d given NFL teams was that he really made a major turn with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s assistance and is ready to be a professional.

Another OC said a deep dive would be needed if the team was interested, saying:

“Yeah, if we were interested, I’d do a way deeper dive on that. You hear he’s a big party guy, and that he had issues, but he’ll tell you he’s gotten himself together.”

But the coordinator also went on to say:

“He’s my third guy, I’d stop there at guys I think are starting.”

Matt Corral as an NFL Draft QB prospect

Mississippi v Arkansas
Mississippi v Arkansas

In his career with Ole Miss, Corral threw for 8,287 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He was fifth in college football with a completion percentage of 70.9 percent, seventh in passing yards (3,337 yards), and passing touchdowns (29) in 2020.

In 2021, he had 3,349 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing for 11 touchdowns.

#OleMiss QB Matt Corral, one of the draft’s top passers, finishes up his Top 30 visits this week with the #Falcons and #Saints, source said. Last week, he was with the #Eagles, #Panthers and #Steelers.
Also Read Article Continues below

Corral could likely go on Day One of the NFL Draft but might fall to Day Two in Round Two. We’ll see where the signal caller begins his NFL career as the draft approaches.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will QB Matt Corral be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Yes

No

Edited by Windy Goodloe
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी