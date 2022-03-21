NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield's threat to not turn up for Browns prompted franchise to go all out for Deshaun Watson

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was reportedly ready to go full Ben Simmons on the Cleveland Browns if he wasn't traded, which forced Cleveland to move and trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

A three-time NBA All-Star, Simmons didn’t play a game for the Philadelphia 76ers this season as he sat out until he was traded. The guard was later traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Cleveland was initially pursuing the former Texans quarterback but was allegedly told they were out of the running for his services.

At that point, Mayfield, who was very much aware of all the fuss about his possible successor, officially asked for a trade. The front office supposedly told him they had no intention of fulfilling that request and still ultimately traded for Watson.

Watson was one year into a $156 million contract that the Texans gave him in September 2020 and Cleveland gave him a new contract worth $230 million that’s fully guaranteed.

They also built the deal so that he wouldn't lose much money if and when he gets suspended by the league in the 2022 season for breaching the personal conduct policy.

The former Clemson Tiger was selected by Houston in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his four full seasons with the Texans, 14,539 passing yards, 104 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions. He led the NFL in passing yards in his last full season in 2020 with 4,823 yards.

A grand jury in Harris County, Texas decided not to bring him up on criminal charges, but the quarterback is facing 22 civil lawsuits in relation to sexual assault and misconduct.

The quarterback was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and started 59 games for the team. In his rookie season, Mayfield started 13 games, throwing for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He finished second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in the 2018 season.

Overall, Mayfield threw 59 touchdowns and 56 interceptions with 14,125 passing yards during his career with the Browns. With Watson on the roster, the 26-year-old will be on the move with the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks reportedly interested in acquiring the quarterback. We’ll see where the former number one overall pick lands this offseason.

