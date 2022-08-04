NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson forced league into reducing year-long suspension

Deshaun Watson has officially been handed a six-game suspension for the 2022/23 season for his sexual misconduct lawsuits. Disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson provided the ruling on Monday, August 1.

She stated that Mr. Watson violated the personal conduct policy:

"By engaging in sexual assault; conduct that poses a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person; and conduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL."

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

The suspension was inevitable for the quarterback. Now that it has been confirmed to be for six games and no financial fines, it means that Deshaun Watson will lose only $345,000 total in game cheques.

Reports now suggest that the NFL had intended for him to be handed a 12-game suspension and a $10 million fine. Watson rejected this punishment, conspicuously confident in the eventual ruling the arbitrator would provide.

This extended exclusion would essentially result in a near two-year suspension for him. Even though he wasn't officially suspended in 2021, he was ruled out for every game citing "non-injury reasons/personal matter".

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Before the ruling on the 6-game suspension to Watson, NFL offered his camp the following deal, per SI:



12-gm suspension and a near-$10M fine.



The $10M fine is the salary amount Watson made last year - that would essentially mean a nearly 2-year suspension



Watson turned it down Before the ruling on the 6-game suspension to Watson, NFL offered his camp the following deal, per SI:12-gm suspension and a near-$10M fine.The $10M fine is the salary amount Watson made last year - that would essentially mean a nearly 2-year suspensionWatson turned it down https://t.co/MyZ92qchwp

The politics behind Deshaun Watson's suspension

To the average person, "sitting out" the 2021/22 season clearly doesn't equate to suspension. However, in the eyes of the NFL, it could be close to a two-year suspension.

The slap-on-the-wrist punishment for the quarterback was considered very weak in comparison to some of the other punishments handed out this season. Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entirety of the 2022/23 season for betting $1,500 on his own team to win a game.

The decision is now in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's hands to appeal Robinson's decision and impose a stricter suspension of his own after the league failed to do so the first time.

Even though the NFL would like to improve its public perception after this scandal, it remains unlikely that we will see any changes to the punishment. Goodell removed himself from the process of judgment this time around and handed the burden to a former federal Judge. The NFL might just have to live with a six-game suspension.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far