NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson sweepstakes now down to Saints and Falcons

The sweepstakes for Deshaun Watson have been heating up this week as it seems like there is a new team in the mix every few days.

It has been widely speculated that the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and Cleveland Browns are all in the hunt to acquire the services of the Houston Texans quarterback.

Now, NFL insider Aaron Wilson is reporting that the former Clemson University standout has narrowed his selection down to two teams: the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons.

Wilson wrote on Twitter:

"Saints are working hard to convince Deshaun Watson to waive his no-trade clause for them, per league sources. Decision is expected to ultimately come down to Saints vs. Falcons. Saints have been characterized as a leader for Watson. Maintained dialogue since first meeting."

Would Deshaun Watson make the Saints or Falcons perennial conference contenders?

Despite missing the entire 2021 NFL season, Deshaun Watson is still considered an elite quarterback.

During his last full season as a starter with the Houston Texans in 2020, he was the NFL leader in passing yards with 4,823 to go with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Much of this was done with subpar players at the skill positions on their roster at the time. With that in mind, the star quarterback's services have been wanted ever since the news broke that he would not be indicted on criminal charges for sexual assault allegations.

How would the Carolina Panthers fare with Deshaun Watson at quarterback? The team has offensive firepower with running back Christian McCaffrey and receivers D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson.

McCaffrey has found himself as the target of trade rumors, but the team selected running back Chuba Hubbard (2019 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year) in last year's draft to sub in for the oft-injured McCaffrey.

If Watson were to choose the Panthers, he would be an instant upgrade from Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and P.J. Walker, all of whom got their opportunities to take the team's reins but failed.

In 2021, the New Orleans Saints were thought to be in a rebuilding mode with the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees after the 2020 NFL season. However, the team was just a win away (and perhaps a quarterback away) from reaching the playoffs last season.

The team currently has running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas under contract and are two of the best players in their respective positions.

The addition of the former Pro Bowl quarterback would provide stability to an offense that was potent enough to contend for a playoff spot without starting quarterback Jameis Winston and without Thomas (out due to injury).

Stay tuned as there is likely news coming soon about where Watson will land next.

Edited by Piyush Bisht