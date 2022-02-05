NFL Rumors: Insider claims Russell Wilson trade very much a possibility

Russell Wilson leaving Seattle may seem like a slim possibility, but recent rumors have the Seahawks quarterback at least exploring his options in the offseason. Wilson is fresh off a season in which he missed 3 games due to a broken finger and only threw for 3,113 yards and 25 touchdown passes, the lowest since 2013.

His starting record in 2021 was 6-8, and the Seahawks missed the playoffs. With Pete Carroll confirmed to return next season as head coach, Wilson might be the biggest move the Seahawks make.

Russell Wilson could potentially seek to play for another team via trade

If Russell Wilson was looking to boost his trade value, he accomplished that in the NFL Skills challenge leading up to Pro Bowl weekend. NFL insider Ian Rapoport went on The Pat McAfee Show and reported that it's Wilson's decision whether or not he wants to go to another team, considering he has a no-trade clause.

Rapoport added that although Wilson might want to explore his options, the Seahawks might balk at the idea of trading him, since Pete Carroll is the oldest coach in the NFL, which would preclude a rebuild for the team.

"I'm not saying he's definitely gonna leave Seattle[,] but he wants to look around at his options . . . I wouldn't rule out a trade."

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"I'm not saying he's definitely gonna leave Seattle but he wants to look around at his options.. I wouldn't rule out a trade" ~



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #Seahawks Russell Wilson put on a clinic last night Ian."I'm not saying he's definitely gonna leave Seattle but he wants to look around at his options.. I wouldn't rule out a trade" ~ @RapSheet Russell Wilson put on a clinic last night Ian."I'm not saying he's definitely gonna leave Seattle but he wants to look around at his options.. I wouldn't rule out a trade" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #Seahawks https://t.co/cDARjK9iSq

Currently, the Seahawks have a talented wide receiver duo in Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. Wilson would ideally be seeking a trade to an established team with talented receivers such as the Denver Broncos or Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since the Seahawks do not have a high draft pick, nor do they have a capable backup for Wilson, any trade that makes sense for the team would have to involve a capable quarterback in return if they want to avoid a rebuild. Potential replacements for Wilson could include quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Gardner Minshew.

Given the current talent level of his wide receiver corps, rumors of Russell Wilson exploring trade options could be valid, but could also be a play to gain more control of the offense since Carroll favors running the ball more and doesn’t usually “let Russ cook.”

Also Read Article Continues below

As of right now, it seems likely that Russell Wilson will play at least one more season for the Seahawks, but weirder things have happened in the NFL offseason.

Edited by Adam Dickson