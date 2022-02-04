WATCH: Russell Wilson demolishes Mac Jones at precision passing in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was selected to his ninth Pro Bowl in his ten seasons in the NFL this year. Wilson has been one of the NFL's best passers since entering the NFL in 2012 and competed with rookie phenom Mac Jones in the Pro Bowl skills showdown Thursday.

Jones threw for nine points in one minute of action. His AFC teammate, Hunter Renfrow, only scored one point.

Wilson's NFC counterpart, Justin Jefferson, failed to score a point, putting pressure on Wilson to deliver.

The veteran quarterback responded by shattering the NFL's skill competition passing record.

Wilson was remarkable, earning 29 points in one minute. He threw to different areas of the field, both short and long-range.

Wilson's spectacular passing caused a buzz on social media. All Jones could do was watch one of the NFL's best do what he does best.

WATCH: Russell Wilson's Pro Bowl nod did not come without controversy

NFL @NFL



: Russell Wilson puts up 29 POINTS. A precision passing record! @DangeRussWilson #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN Russell Wilson puts up 29 POINTS. A precision passing record! @DangeRussWilson 🎯📺: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN https://t.co/VmidDvJk8l

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson is one of the defining quarterbacks of his generation. That said, Wilson's Pro Bowl nod was labeled questionable by many NFL fans.

Wilson wasn't one of the three quarterbacks initially selected. Due to Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL, he was the lucky candidate who replaced him.

In the 2021 season, Wilson threw for a career-low 3,113 passing yards. His completion percentage dropped four percent from his 2020 completion percentage of 64.8%.

While he struggled mightily on the field, Russell Wilson suffered an injured right middle finger in Week 5. Wilson missed four games, consequently.

When he returned to the Seahawks, his accuracy was off, and he didn't make the same throws we're accustomed to seeing. Wilson is aware of the criticism he received from fans.

He took to social media Thursday after the skills competition concluded to joke that his finger is still working after having had more time for it to heal.

Russell Wilson's Pro Bowl nod may have been controversial. His inclusion over Dak Prescott, in particular, upset many fans. But there's no question Wilson is one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL.

Where Wilson goes from here is the next question surrounding his career. Wilson was reported to want a fresh start and potentially requested a trade late in the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Wilson would be a hot asset in the trade market and give the Seahawks a hefty bounty in return. However, rumors of him being traded have lulled, and it appears likely Wilson may remain with the Seahawks in 2022.

Edited by LeRon Haire