"Seriously? Russell Wilson?!" - NFL fans can't believe Seahawks QB got Pro Bowl nod

It appears we haven't seen the last of Russell Wilson in a Seattle Seahawks uniform just yet. Amidst trade rumors surrounding his future playing destination, the 2013 Super Bowl champion will be playing in the Pro Bowl for the ninth time in his ten seasons in the NFL.

It was reported Monday that Wilson would be an NFC alternate in place of Tom Brady. Wilson had a subpar 2021 campaign, missing three games and throwing for a mere 3,113 yards.

Fans took to social media after Wilson's Pro Bowl nod was revealed, as they questioned the merits of his selection.

One fan called out the NFL for making Pro Bowl appearances a popularity contest as much as anything. They don't believe Wilson is deserving of it due to his play, an argument that's hard to disagree with when watching his film from this season.

Mike Dugar's report had the heart rate of some fans pumping when they saw the words "Russell Wilson", "replaced", and "Tom Brady" in the same sentence. With Brady's retirement decision hanging in the air, this news likely cameas a shock to all Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans.

Nick @Eat_A_W @MikeDugar Do not use the words "Tom Brady" "Russell Wilson" and "replaced" right now. My Buccaneer heart can't take it. @MikeDugar Do not use the words "Tom Brady" "Russell Wilson" and "replaced" right now. My Buccaneer heart can't take it.

Joe Theisman leaked the Washington Football Team's name change Monday. One fan used that as a segue to joke that Wilson would run out of the tunnel at the Pro Bowl in a "Commanders" uniform.

One Seahawks fan didn't joke, instead they were baffled. However, they may ultimately decideded to accept it and enjoy seeing Wilson put on a Seahawks uniform one more time.

Many people also shared their disbelief over the news. One fan in particular used seven emojis to emphasize how hilarious they thought it was that Wilson was named as a Pro Bowler.

Franc Ohshin @francielito_ Russell Wilson to the Pro Bowl??? Russell Wilson to the Pro Bowl??? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Instead of simply questioning Wilson being a Pro Bowler, one fan suggested a more worthy candidate. They suggested Dak Prescott, who finished with over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns than Wilson.

One fan used Wilson as a Pro Bowler to claim that the game has become meaningless. It's a fair question, given the quantity of players who opt out every year.

True to the Trident @controlthezone Gregg Bell @gbellseattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson is on the Pro Bowl team, for the ninth time in 10 years. He replaces Tom Brady.. Seahawks’ Russell Wilson is on the Pro Bowl team, for the ninth time in 10 years. He replaces Tom Brady.. If you ever want to know how worthless making the Pro Bowl has become, remember how bad Russell Wilson was this year. twitter.com/gbellseattle/s… If you ever want to know how worthless making the Pro Bowl has become, remember how bad Russell Wilson was this year. twitter.com/gbellseattle/s…

People who aren't fans of Russell Wilson used his Pro Bowl nod to slight him.

Terry H. @BioHusky2003 @Seahawks @DangeRussWilson So if he takes a sack in the Pro Bowl because he’s running around in circles will we place the blame squarely on the Pro Bowl OL or do we blame coaches? Just want to get my messaging straight… @Seahawks @DangeRussWilson So if he takes a sack in the Pro Bowl because he’s running around in circles will we place the blame squarely on the Pro Bowl OL or do we blame coaches? Just want to get my messaging straight…

Finally, someone created a meme of Russell Wilson dressed as an angel. Aaron Gilbert claims Wilson knows he's not a Pro Bowl-caliber player, and is instead making an appearance purely for the "publicity and a check."

A-aron Gilbert @Agezza71 @MikeDugar Russ knows he don’t deserve it but coming for that publicity and check @MikeDugar Russ knows he don’t deserve it but coming for that publicity and check 😆 https://t.co/FtBJWqrocy

Russell Wilson trade rumors continue to circulate

Russell Wilson's future remains unclear past the Pro Bowl. The Athletic reported Thursday that the Seahawks aren't interested in trading Wilson. Unless Wilson demands a trade, the odds are in favor of him returning.

The Athletic NFL @TheAthleticNFL



Unless Wilson demands a trade or a new contract, Seattle won’t be inclined to move him.



More: The Seahawks have shown no interest in trading Russell Wilson unless they’re absolutely forced to do so, a source tells @jeffphowe Unless Wilson demands a trade or a new contract, Seattle won’t be inclined to move him.More: theathletic.com/3097133/2022/0… The Seahawks have shown no interest in trading Russell Wilson unless they’re absolutely forced to do so, a source tells @jeffphowe.Unless Wilson demands a trade or a new contract, Seattle won’t be inclined to move him.More: theathletic.com/3097133/2022/0… https://t.co/Divfh2BR3s

Wilson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since 2012. He's just one of four quarterbacks in NFL history to make the Super Bowl in his second season.

Unfortunately for him and the Seahawks, he's returned to the Super Bowl just once since then. If the two sides agree to reunite in 2022, something will have to change for the Seahawks to make it to the Super Bowl, let alone win the NFC West.

