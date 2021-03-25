NFL Free Agency: Ryan Anderson signs with the New York Giants 

After outside linebacker Ryan Anderson hit free agency, there was no chance of his return to the Washington Football team. He is, however, staying in the NFC East.

The New York Giants have signed the linebacker to a one-year deal worth almost 1.2 million with $137.5k guaranteed. Anderson's contract qualifies for the veteran minimum salary benefit; therefore, his cap hit for the Giants will only be $987.5k.

Ryan Anderson's contract's exact details is a one-year $1,127,500 contract with the New York Giants that includes a $137,500 signing bonus, $137,500 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,127,500 while carrying a cap hit of $987,500 and a dead cap value of $137,500.

The Giants are signing former Washington OLB Ryan Anderson.



It's a one-year deal that includes $137,500 to sign and qualifies for the veteran salary benefit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 23, 2021

The 6'2", 255 pounder was drafted as a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by Washington. Many people believed Ryan Anderson was drafted too high, and didn't deserve such a high selection after not doing enough in his four years in Alabama.

2017 NFL Draft Results: Redskins Select Ryan Anderson In the Second Round https://t.co/hu72ol2ttm — WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 29, 2017

Even though the Crimson Tide product collected a team-best 16.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage for college football's top-ranked defense, tallied 7.5 sacks, and forced three fumbles.

He is still considered a rotational player at best and has never been able to dent the starting lineup for Washington. Even when Ryan Anderson was on the field, his influence has primarily been non-existent.

The 26-year-old spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Washington Football Team. Anderson played in 52 games and started in four.

He posted 78 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, 15 QB hits, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

In the 2020 season, the linebacker played in nine games where he recorded seven tackles. Last year, head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio took over and converted the defense to a 4-3 base. The conversion wasn't in Anderson's favor, and he barely made an impact.

Ryan Anderson is an inexpensive addition who will add to special teams, display leadership in the locker room, and potentially etch out a niche for himself in coach and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense in a rotational role.

Anderson will supplement some much-needed depth to New Yorks's linebacker corps. There is hope that he can return to his 2019 form and make an immediate impact.

Ryan Anderson signs a low deal with a division rival to prove his value in a 3-4 defense again. He has the chance to play his former team twice in the 2021 season and could have an opportunity for a revenge game.