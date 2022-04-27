NFL Trade Rumors: Jets to prepare 'godfather' trade package for 49ers star Deebo Samuel

The hot topic around the NFL is where San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel will play in 2022. After officially handing in a trade request last week, recent reports have suggested that the 49ers are anxious to keep their explosive playmaker.

General manager John Lynch recently said he couldn't imagine trading him. Their heads may just be beginning to turn.

Several teams are reported to be interested in trading for the wide receiver. After an impressive 2021 season, he has rightly attracted interest from around the league. One franchise keen on making an offer for the 26-year-old is the New York Jets.

According to Tony Pauline, an NFL Draft Analyst for ProFootballNetwork, the Jets are preparing a 'godfather' trade deal for him that the 49ers won't be able to refuse. He said:

"The feeling around the league is that the 49ers are listening to offers on Deebo Samuel and the Jets are going to put together such a massive package for Samuel that they won't be able to turn it down."

It is rumored that the Jets will be willing to give up their tenth pick in the first-round of the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft to acquire him. In what is considered to be a talented class of wide receiver prospects, could the 49ers give up their star man and use that pick to obtain Chris Olave, Jameson Williams or Garrett Wilson?

This is just one of several interesting storylines in what is sure to be a fascinating NFL Draft.

Would trading for Deebo Samuel be a good move for the New York Jets?

Samuel would be a great pickup for the Jets, but they shouldn't overpay in order to get him. The wide receiver market has skyrocketed in recent months. Star receivers such as Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Christian Kirk, Mike Williams, Chris Godwin and Steffon Diggs have all received lucrative contracts. Signing the 49er will not be cheap. According to professional agent Drew Rosenhaus, Tyreek Hill's new contract extension with the Dolphins is for four years and $120 million.

The Jets could use some extra help utilizing quarterback Zach Wilson after an under-par rookie season that saw him throw just nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Last year, the Jets finished with an underwhelming record of 4-13. A record that left them rock bottom of the AFC East.

There is no doubt Deebo Samuel would vastly improve the Jets offense, but with a talent-filled NFL Draft, they could use their tenth overall pick wisely to draft a young receiver. It may not have the instant impact they want, but it would definitely be a cheaper option.

