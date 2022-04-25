“Somebody's speaking in his ear” - NFL insider believes Deebo Samuel’s social media moves are being orchestrated by someone else

Between Deebo Samuel, Kyler Murray, and Russell Wilson, this year's offseason has been defined in part by social media. Off the field, they've been scrubbing their social media accounts and putting out cryptic statements. Some think each player made these moves independently, but one NFL analyst thinks that in Deebo Samuel's case, someone else is telling him how to act online.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio said he thought the social media moves were a premeditated negotiation tactic, orchestrated by another party. Here's how he put it:

“And Deebo Samuel did indeed like an image of him in a Cowboys uniform before he unliked it. He's been doing a lot of stop and start on social media. [He'll] tweet something and then [it] disappears."

He went on to say that the other person is helping maintain his online profile to help him get what he wants:

"He'll post something and then it's gone. He's got somebody, somebody speaking in his ear. 'Stop it, stop it, stop it. Just play it cool. If we want to get out of San Francisco, we got to be discreet here.' But I don't know if the Cowboys can pull it off.”

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report You a fake a** “fan” for calling out Deebo Samuel. This a grown man looking out for his family -- who’s put in more work/time into his craft than you can even imagine. Racist notes and death threats? Are you kidding me? Complete 🗑 and a huge L. Deebo doesn’t owe anyone anything! You a fake a** “fan” for calling out Deebo Samuel. This a grown man looking out for his family -- who’s put in more work/time into his craft than you can even imagine. Racist notes and death threats? Are you kidding me? Complete 🗑 and a huge L. Deebo doesn’t owe anyone anything!

Deebo Samuel has been heavily linked with the Dallas Cowboys, who have seemingly only lost players this offseason. With Amari Cooper gone, the addition of the 49ers receiver would be a quick fix in the minds of many.

Of course, in order to get to Dallas, he first needs to get out of San Francisco. At 26 years old and coming off a nearly 1500-yard season, the 49ers appear to be dragging their feet in actioning Samuel's trade request. Interestingly, they also appear hesitant to pay him a massive amount of money.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive A video of Deebo Samuel at the club ran WILD on the internet this weekend A video of Deebo Samuel at the club ran WILD on the internet this weekend#PMSLive https://t.co/SpFaqu2edt

Deebo Samuel's NFL career

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

With just three seasons under his belt, the wide receiver has already practically run the gamut of how an NFL season can go. As a rookie, he earned just over 800 receiving yards. However, in 2020, the wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury and missed much of the season, leaving just 391 yards to show for it, according to Draft Sharks.

Last season, however, he exploded off the screen, earning more than 1400 yards and six touchdowns. In this battle of attrition, will the wide receiver get his way in finding himself another team this season, or will the 49ers find a way to keep him?

