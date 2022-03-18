NFL Rumors: Seahawks looking to trade for Baker Mayfield as QB wants out of Cleveland 

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland is over after the 26-year-old requested a trade away from the AFC team. It is important to note that the Browns declined the quarterback's request.

While this is still in its early stages, if the quarterback does want out badly enough, then he could refuse to play next season, leaving the Browns without a starting signal caller. It is likely that, eventually, Cleveland will listen to trade offers, with one team said to already be interested in the former Oklahoma quarterback.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, USA Today and ESPN, Seattle is said to be keen on a move for the now-disgruntled star.

Josina tweeted:

"I'm told the #Seahawks have discussed exploring acquiring Baker Mayfield at quarterback, per league sources."

With the 26-year-old in the final year of his rookie contract and wanting out, Cleveland will try to get the best deal possible, even though, according to many, the franchise has declined his request.

Could Baker Mayfield work in Seattle?

If a trade is eventually worked out between Seattle and Cleveland, sending Mayfield to the NFC West, the Seahawks will have a quarterback who can make use of players like Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. Not to mention tight end Will Dissley and running back Chris Carson.

It will be a different situation for Mayfield in Seattle as the organization is going through somewhat of a rebuild with the departure of Russell Wilson, along with eight-time Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner.

However, in trading Wilson, Seattle received two first-round selections (one in 2022 and one in 2023) and two second-round selections, along with talented tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shelby Harris.

The Seahawks can use their draft capital to get some nice pieces around him in the event a trade is worked out. Much of that will depend on what the Browns want in return. Do they simply want him off the books, or are they looking at getting some value in return?

As mentioned above, there is still a lot to play out over the next couple of weeks, and even though the franchise declined the trade request, it is rare for teams to hold players against their will.

Seemingly annoyed by the fact Cleveland went after Deshaun Watson before eventually bowing out of the race, Mayfield has had enough and wants out of the organization that drafted him a pick one in the 2018 NFL draft.

