NFL Rumors: Insider claims Seahawks interested in making blockbuster trade for Super Bowl-winning QB

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly in the market to make a big-time trade for a Super Bowl-winning quarterback this offseason. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Seattle could look to make a major move for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Per Fowler, the Seahawks front office has done their due diligence on Garoppolo, stating:

"They've done their film work to see how he will fit."

Right now, the only quarterbacks on the Seahawks roster with any starting experience are Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Lock was acquired by the team in a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, who’s now with the Denver Broncos.

Lock was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, starting 21 games for Denver in his three seasons with the team. In the 2020 season, he threw for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He tied for the most interceptions with Carson Wentz that season. He only started three games for the Broncos last season.

Geno Smith is entering his third season with the Seahawks and ninth overall in the NFL. Last season, Smith started three games for Seattle in place of an injured Wilson, throwing for five touchdowns and an interception with 707 passing yards.

Overall, he’s started 34 games in his NFL career, 30 of which were with the New York Jets (2013 – 2016), three with Seattle, and one with the New York Giants (2017).

Is Jimmy Garoppolo the Seattle Seahawks' next starting quarterback?

Garoppolo has played the last five seasons of his career with the 49ers, a division rival of Seattle. He played the first three seasons with the New England Patriots. With the Patriots, he won two Super Bowls as the backup to current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Garoppolo was traded by New England to San Francisco in October 2017. He has started 45 games under center for the 49ers since his arrival.

Garoppolo had led the 49ers to two NFC Championship games: one in 2019 and the other last season. He took them to Super Bowl 54 in that 2019 season, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2021 he started 15 games, throwing for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He’s been the subject of many trade rumors this offseason as San Francisco look set to start their first-round selection of last year’s draft, Trey Lance.

Garoppolo had surgery on his throwing shoulder, an injury he suffered in the playoffs and should be throwing before the start of training camp. We’ll see if the Seahawks can acquire Garoppolo as we draw closer to the 2022 season.

